RHOBH's "witch" Carlton was removed from the show for creeping out her castmates













Season 12 of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has just started and fans are loving it already, with Kyle’s daughter hilariously calling ex-cast member Carlton, The Witch, it has fans remembering the British icon from season 4.

Carlton, despite only being on the show for one season, left a big mark on the show and in fans’ minds as a more “spiritual” housewife, or a witch if we are being more specific.

Carlton Gebbia captivated fans during season 4 when she opened up about her past in witchcraft and fans want to know if she genuinely ever cast any spells on her castmates after a pretty intense and creepy season.

Carlton is a Wiccan

Carlton had no shame in her religion and was open to the other housewives about her Wiccan faith. The British mother was raised by her Pagan grandmother who practised witchcraft and slowly introduced Carlton to it.

Carlton was never a member of a coven but she did practice specific elements of witchcraft. Carlton wasn’t too popular amongst the ladies due to her being a little different, she especially didn’t get on with Kyle Richards who during the reunion said she “feared” Carlton due to her Wiccan faith.

Kyle’s freaky computer incident

During the season some pretty unusual things occurred after arguments involving Carlton after Carlton’s party where she ended up arguing with Kyle due to her “ignorance” about her Pentagram tattoo which Kyle mistook for a star of David.

The following day Kyle spoke to cast member Joyce about a creepy incident that happened at home. Kyle’s computer screen changed from a family picture to a list of words including, “bigot”.

Kyle was convinced that Carlton had hexed her computer and Joyce agreed. A similar thing happened to Joyce when her husband became ill after they had argued and Joyce believed that she had put a spell on her husband.

Kyle is still convinced Carlton is a witch

It’s been a good few years since the season but Kyle Richards, to this day, still believes Carlton put a spell on her while they were filming.

Carlton has confirmed multiple times that she was never practising dark magic and said that she only ever took the good aspects of Wicca in her personal faith.

Nonetheless, Carlton really creeped out the cast as well as the audiences of the show and was ultimately removed from the cast. Although she is no longer part of the franchise, she will always be remembered.

