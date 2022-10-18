









There is exciting news for Bravo and Real Housewives fans this month as the franchise has announced it will reboot the iconic Real Housewives Of New York with an entirely new cast.

One of the new ladies joining the drama is entrepreneur and mother of one Jenna Lyons, who has garnered an impressive net worth thanks to her hard work. Check it out.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Jenna Lyons’ net worth explored

Jenna Lyons has done a lot with her life. According to Latest News, throughout her 54 years of life the entrepreneur and chief executive has garnered a net worth of $1.1 million.

The upcoming reality star has earned her money through being a fashion designer and chief executive of her own beauty company, Love Seen, which produces natural-looking fake eyelashes.

Her Instagram bio also describes the businesswoman as an interior designer, while she also features on TV show The Expert.

Jenna first became a success at J Crew retailers

Jenna is former president and executive creative director of J Crew Group, where she was widely recognized as the creative force behind the retail chain’s phenomenal rise from catalog chain to one of the most coveted fashion brands in the US.

Jenna lives in New York City with son Beckett and will surely only boost her net worth further as she gets set to launch her reality TV journey on the Real Housewives Of New York.

RHONY gets a reboot

The exciting new cast for season 14 of the show includes Sai De Silva, Ubah Hassan, Erin Lichy, Jenna Lyons, Lizzy Savetsky, Jessel Taank and Brynn Whitfield.

News about the rebooted cast was revealed at a Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen taping on Sunday night (October 16) during BravoCon, when the ladies surprised fans by walking onstage.

In an exclusive interview with Variety in March, Real Housewives executive producer Andy Cohen said Bravo was looking for a cast that better reflected New York City. And indeed this one does. Lyons also identifies as gay, while Taank will be the first Indian housewife.

We don’t know when the new season is being released but it should be announced soon, so keep an eye out!

