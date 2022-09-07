RHOP fans cry laughing at Peter Thomas' shock debut on season 7 trailer











Fans have been shocked and in fits of laughter after they saw Peter Thomas in the new debut trailer for season 7 of the Real Housewives of Potomac as Gizelle Bryant gets pressured into addressing rumors about the pair recently dating.

The two sparked dating speculation last spring after they were spotted hanging out in Baltimore and the alleged romance caused drama among Bravo fans.

Gizelle addresses Peter Thomas rumors

During the season 7 trailer, Candiace Dillard Bassett asks Bryant, “Gizelle, everybody is asking me if you’re sleeping with Peter Thomas?”

Thomas was previously married to Cynthia bailey from Real Housewives of Atlanta and apparently, Bryant and Bailey are close friends. The clip cuts with Bryant looking stunned and realizing she’ll have to address the rumors head-on.

Later on in the drama-fuelled trailer, the women are screaming at each other at another dinner when Thomas himself appears. It’s unclear what the ladies are arguing about, but it seemingly has something to do with Thomas.

Fans have been quick to comment on the trailer and some have found Thomas’ appearance hilarious with one fan saying, “wtf is peter Thomas doing on RHOP!? This is toooooo funny.”

Another fan chimed in saying, “Why am i seeing Peter Thomas on RHOP trailer?! Actually dead” and another seemed annoyed, rooting for Bailey saying, “Cynthia is Gizelle’s friend?! She better not be dating her ex i swear.”

We have reached out to Gizelle and Peter for comment on the rumors.

Bryant shut down rumors in May

Despite the exciting and mysterious trailer, Bryant has previously shut down rumors relating to herself and Thomas. Bryant told Fox 5 D.C. in May:

No, it’s not true. I know exactly where it came from but I won’t say. I’ll save that for the show and it’s so not true. And it’s actually hurtful to other people when people do things like this because I think Peter has a legitimate girlfriend.

The “Reasonably Shady” podcast host added that she apparently had to talk to Bailey and her ex-husband Jamal Bryant about the rumors and shut them down immediately.

While it may not be Thomas, the new season teases that she’s found herself “rekindling a romance with someone from her past” as well as “casually dating.”

Gizelle was married to Jamal

Bryant was married to Jamal from 2002 to 2009, with whom she shares their three daughters, Grace, 17, and twins Adore and Angel, 16.

Gizelle divorced the pastor after he had an affair, but they rekindled their romance in 2019. However, it didn’t work out and they called it quits for good last year.

Meanwhile, Thomas and Bailey’s marriage played out on Real Housewives until they got divorced in 2017 after seven years of marriage. We don’t know whose dating who or what rumors are true or not, but what we can confirm is that season 7 of RHOP is going to be a juicy one!

WATCH RHOP ON BRAVO FROM OCTOBER 9

