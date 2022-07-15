Ricci from Geordie Shore is a DJ now and he's got a banging new track













EXCLUSIVE: Geordie Shore alum Ricci Guarnaccio has been telling Reality Titbit all about his amazing life as a DJ/record producer and his brand new single – and it’s a total banger.

The 35-year-old North East-native has swapped life in front of the reality TV cameras for a spot in the music industry, and he’s loving every second of it.

The hunky star, who famously dated his co-star Vicky Pattison and also appeared on Ex on the Beach with her, has a new single out today to bless our ears.

Ricci G is celebrating the release of his new single Gotta Let You Go

Gotta Let You Go

Track Gotta Let You Go is a collaboration between the star – billed as Ricci G – and Josh Goodwill and features vocals from Robyn Hart.

Ricci told us: “I’m super excited to be releasing this one. Gotta Let You Go is an absolute classic, it’s always gone off when I’ve dropped the original in my sets and it’s also one of my all time faves. So to rework it and release it myself is a dream for me.

“I really enjoyed jumping back in the studio with Josh Goodwill after the success of our last record Ride With Me and having Robyn smash the vocals makes this a real sweet summer feel good record.

“We had fun making this and we hope everyone enjoys it just as much as we do.”

Loving life in the music industry

Ricci has been a reality star and an actor, and now he’s turned his hand to music.

He told us: “Whilst I’ve not always been in the music industry I’ve always loved music! I’ve been DJing now for six years and producing for five and there’s no better job in the world.

“From working with different artists and producers along the way I’ve learnt a hell of a lot but I’ve put a hell of a lot of time and effort into it and I’ve now found my passion and love what I do. It’s the best job in the world.

“My previous release, Ride With Me, had some serious love from MistaJam and the team at Capital which was cool being my first ever release. Also getting Instagram messages and tweets from all around the world was something else and blew me away. That being said, I’m super excited to have now released this summer anthem and hope everyone enjoys it.”

Ricci’s life on camera

Ricci joined the cast of Geordie Shore in 2012 and struck up a romance with castmate Vicky, but they had plenty of ups and downs.

Their explosive reunion was captured on another MTV show, Ex on the Beach, when Vicky believed she was on a dating show and had no idea her ex was about to walk out of the water.

Ricci’s also been a housemate on Celebrity Big Brother and returned to Geordie Shore in 2016 for its Big Birthday Battle series.

He’s also tried his hand at acting and appeared in 2017 Australian horror movie Boar and crime movie Road, which was released that same year.

What’s next for Ricci?

