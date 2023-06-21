In February 2023, Pharrell Williams joined Louis Vuitton as men’s creative director and his debut show kicked off on June 20. Rihanna and ASAP Rocky were just some of the celebrities in attendance at the Louis Vuitton show. Pharrell was also joined on stage by Jay-Z. Beyoncé sat front row at the iconic event, and Kim Kardashian was another of the attendees.

Held on Paris’s Pont Neuf bridge, the Louis Vuitton Spring-Summer 2024 show was one to remember. Voices Of Fire performed during the show as models walked the runway in Pharrell’s debut collection. Some celebrities in attendance wowed with their looks. ASAP Rocky and Rihanna opted for matching iconic outfits for the event. However, other celebs’ looks were less than impressive, according to fans.

Photo by NDZ/Star Max/GC Images

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky attend Louis Vuitton show

Pharrell Williams’ star-studded Louis Vuitton debut saw many famous faces in attendance including Lebron James, Jared Leto, and Zendaya.

ASAP Rocky and Rihanna were also guests at the show, and, according to fans, they’re “couple goals.”

Rihanna and ASAP twinned in double denim outfits and the two appeared to be having “fun,” together at the event.

Fans love the couple’s twinning look

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky shut it down when they arrived in their matching denim looks.

Fans commented how much they appreciated the couple’s fashion moment and added that they “love” when the two match their clothing.

The two were “serving looks,” say fans. Rihanna showed off her growing baby bump in her outfit which was completed with a clock choker necklace.

Photo by Antoine Flament/Getty Images

Kim’s look is ‘giving Minecraft’

While fans were clearly here for Rihanna and ASAP Rocky’s looks, some weren’t so keen on other celebrities’ outfit choices at the show.

Wearing the latest Louis Vuitton garms, Kim Kardashian opted for an athleisure look paired with a floor-length coat, a waist bag, and heels.

Kim wore her long dark tresses in waves and chose a neutral makeup look.

Despite repping the brand, many fans critiqued Kim’s look and said it was “giving Minecraft.”

More asked: “Minecraft cosplay?”

However, others said that Kim was looking “so good.”

More also said that they were “loving” the Kardashians star’s look.