Rihanna and ASAP Rocky's baby boy is worth billions straight out the womb













Singing sensation Rihanna is finally entering parenthood, as the singer has welcomed a baby boy with A$AP Rocky in Los Angeles, People reported. TMZ, the first outlet to publish the news, reports that Rihanna gave birth on Friday 13th of May.

On 31st January the pair confirmed the couple was expecting their first child. Now that their little bundle of joy has finally arrived; fans are keen to know what the couple’s combined net worth is.

Spoiler Alert: This little boy is set for life as he is worth billions straight out of the womb.

Rihanna and A$AP’s net worth explored

As per Wealthy Gorilla, Rocky has an estimated net worth of $10 million, making him one of the world’s richest rappers. After releasing his first mixtape, he landed a record deal with Sony/RCA of Polo Grounds Music for $3 million; as they say, the rest is history.

Rihanna signed a six-album record deal with Def Jam Records in 2014, releasing her album in 2015 and rising to fame. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Rihanna has an estimated net worth of $1.7 billion. Riri even made it on Forbes Billionaires List in 2021, which described her as the “richest female musician.”

Therefore, her and A$AP’s assets combined will make a hefty sum. According to reports, their baby boy already has a jaw-dropping net worth of £1.2 billion at just one week old.

Rihanna and A$AP’s dating timeline explored

Rihanna and A$AP have been romantically linked for two years after several years of friendship. Their relationship rumours date back as far as 2013 when the rapper supported Rihanna’s Diamonds World Tour. Rih also appeared in his music video for Fashion Killa. However, official news that Rihanna had begun dating A$AP broke in January 2020. Following her split from Hassan Jameel, who she dated for almost three years.

In January of this year, she revealed her pregnancy whilst in Harlem, NYC, showcasing her bump. Rihanna was also featured on the cover of Vogue magazine’s May issue and discussed her relationship with A$AP. She revealed that he “became my family” during the 2020 pandemic when they went on a road trip together from Los Angeles to New York.

