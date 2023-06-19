Rihanna is currently pregnant with her second child with ASAP Rocky and fans are convinced the rapper just posted a subtle gender reveal.

While the spotlight is currently on Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s pregnancy news, is everyone forgetting that Superbowl queen Rihanna and ASAP Rocky are expecting their second baby? We certainly didn’t.

Rihanna, who gave birth to their son RZA Athelston Mayers in May 2022, celebrated Father’s Day by exchanging heartfelt words on Instagram.

The singer commented under the rapper’s upload: “The Mayers boys stole my whole heart! Happy Father’s Day nerd.”

That’s not the only thing eagle-eyed fans spotted; is that a gender reveal we see? Well, according to some excited users, it’s a clear hint.

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

ASAP Rocky’s Father’s Day post speculated as Rihanna’s gender reveal

The Fashion Killa rapper – real name Rakim Athelaston Mayers – posted a carousel of photos and videos to celebrate his status as a father of one.

“Father’s Day every day,” he captioned alongside a heart emoji,

The upload kicked off with Rocky aggressively brushing his teeth with pink toothpaste and wearing a, you guessed it, pink shower cap. The double pink cameos have sent Rihanna fans wild as they’re convinced it’s their subtle reveal that baby number two is a girl.

“The first video is him telling us Riri is having a girl! THAT’S IT!” a fan declared.

A second person wrote: “Is this a hint you’re having a girl?”

It may be a little old-fashioned to conclude that pink suggests they’re expecting a daughter, but Rihanna was snapped holding a pink knitted romper while shopping for baby clothes in April.

That being said, she was also photographed pondering over an orange baby dress in Target last year during the third trimester of baby Rza.

ASAP Rocky raises concerns with smoking habits

Another video in the upload shows the expecting parents giggling over Rihanna’s growing baby bump.

Recording the video in selfie mode, ASAP smokes next to a pregnant Riri, who jokingly calls her belly “so sad”.

Some are concerned that the rapper is smoking so close to the singer, while others are defending his actions.

“You really shouldn’t be smoking indoors next to your pregnant wife,” an alarmed fan commented.

Another person agreed: “iunno if a pregnant lady should be around smoke though.”

One person commented in defense of ASAP: “Y’all some experts on why he smokes with his pregnant lady around like it’s a killer. Relax it’s weed. Some pregnant women smoke during pregnancy because nausea is bad and can’t even eat at all.”

It’s unknown what substance ASAP Rocky is smoking, but the CDC states that expecting mothers who are exposed to secondhand smoke, including tobacco and marijuana, “are more likely to have lower birth weight babies”.