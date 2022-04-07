Riley Burruss denies being "jealous" of her dad's six other children













It’s no secret that Riley Burruss and her dad, Russell ‘Block’ Spencer, had a lacking relationship during her upbringing. Kandi Burruss has been a cast member on The Real Housewives of Atlanta since 2009 and fans of the show would have seen her raising Riley while Block didn’t seem to play a role in their daughter’s life.

In a 2022 interview with DJ Vlad, Riley’s dad spoke about her and the rest of his kids and the 19-year-old has responded to her father’s words via social media. So, let’s find out more about Riley, her dad and her mom, Kandi in 2022.

Who is Riley Burruss’ dad?

Riley Burruss’ father is Russell ‘Block’ Spencer.

He’s the owner of record label Block Entertainment which was founded in 2005. Being in the same industry, Kandi and Block met, however, he never managed Kandi as an artist. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Block has an estimated net worth of $10Min 2022 .

Block can be found on Instagram with almost 60K followers @bigblockesc.

Block speaks about Riley in 2022

When Block and Kandi got together in the 90’s, he said that Kandi knew that he had a family already.

Block said on Vlad TV that he already had two daughters when he met Kandi and had his first when he was 16 years old.

When asked how his relationship is with Riley now, Block said: “We cool, we coming along“.

Block said: “Before I got on that show, we was cool.“

He also added that there could be jealousy on Riley’s part because all of his other kids live with him: “I think a lot of people get in her head.”

Riley is clapping back at Block on The Shade Room!! 👏🏽 Good for her, because Block was definitely being reckless with that mouth 😂 #RHOA pic.twitter.com/fxukJWvAOP — Queen of Sting 🐝 (@DaQueenJBee) April 6, 2022

Riley Burruss responds to her dad on social media

Block’s Vlad TV interview was shared on YouTube on March 28th, 2022.

On April 6th, the 19-year-old took to social media to respond to her father and wrote in a now-deleted post: “My mom and I always try to take the high road. But honestly it’s really upsetting that I constantly have to see you badmouthing us publicly…“

Block also said in his interview that the child support back payments have now all been made. This was something that had been brought up on RHOA more than once and even Riley spoke to Bravo on the subject of asking her father to pay back child support from her younger years: “OK, well, I feel like my father never really did anything. It’s time for him to at least provide something when I’m going away to college“.

