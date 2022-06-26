











Rob Kardashian might’ve kept a low profile compared to his sisters, but the 35-year-old surely does make sure to share his love for her daughter, Dream Renée Kardashian.

Including Dream, momager Kris Jenner has a total of 11 grandchildren. Dream Kardashian is Rob’s first and only daughter, whom he shares with former partner, American model Blac Chyna.

The 35-year-old has not been in the public eye like the other Kardashian-Jenner clan. But don’t worry, his daughter Dream has made an impact. Fans have been able to see her grow up with rare snaps with her cousins.

The birth of Dream Kardashian

Photo by Leon Bennett/FilmMagic

On November 10, 2016, Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna welcomed the first child together, daughter Dream. It was Rob’s first child, but Blac Chyna’s second as she shares a son with rapper Tyga, King Cairo.

As reported by People, who broke the news, a source told that Rob was “very excited” of welcoming his daughter. Also 66-year-old grandmother Kris arrived at the hospital to the see bundle of joy.

Sweet Dream’s 1st birthday

Love You happy baby 😍💙 pic.twitter.com/YJQ9pZ9XvN — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) November 10, 2017

For Dream’s first birthday, Rob went all out and prepared a mega party to celebrate her big day. As per Metro, baby Dream got gifted a rocking horse and two pink miniature cars. Rob took adorable snaps and shared them on his Twitter account.

The house was filled with huge silver balloons that spelled “Happy First Birthday Dream.” There were also two different birthday cakes, one of them shaped like a pink rose. Dream wore an Adidas outfit, which mirrored her father’s comfortable everyday attire.

Dream was joined by the Kardashian family, including her four cousins: North, Mason, Penelope, and Reign. It was also reported that her mom, Blac Chyna, was absent during Rob’s birthday celebration for Dream. However, she congratulated her daughter through her social media accounts.

“Focused on being a great dad”

As a member of the most followed Hollywood family, the 35-year-old has been trying to avoid all sorts of drama when it comes to him and his split with the mother of his daughter, Blac Chyna.

Begining their relationship in early 2016, the couple welcomed their daughter towards the end of the year. However, their relationship didn’t last long and the two broke off their engagement in 2017. Ever since then, the two have been co-parenting their daughter.

A source close to the family claimed to People that Rob was 100% focused on his daughter and “being a great dad.” The source also told the media outlet that he “spends a lot of time with Dream” because “she brings him so much joy.”

Rob claps back at Chyna – “I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school”

On March 2022, Blac Chyna called out her former two partners, Tyga and Rob. She claimed both did not provide her with child support while taking care of her two children, King Cairo and Dream.

The now-deleted tweet gathered a lot of attention amongst fans as she wrote: “Yesterday I had to give up 3 of my cars …my reasons… morals, beliefs, being a single mother, no support I’m a MAMA.” Another tweet followed: “Single no support child support”

Surpirisngly, Rob broke his silence and took out his parental instincts to protect his image about not taking care of his daughter.

“I pay 37k a year for my daughter’s school. I handle every single medical expense, pay for all her extracurricular activities. I have my daughter from Tuesday to Saturday. Why would I pay child support lol,” Rob commented.

Rapper Tyga also responded back defending himself. Both shared a comedic comment with Rob as he asked for tips on how to save money because he was paying an extra 3k on his son’s educational expenses.

A lot of love for Dream

Rob’s Instagram feed has become Dream’s number one page. His Instagram bio says the account is not run by him, but by Jenner Communications. Still, he has surely made sure that his daughter is the star of the feed.

Thorughout the last couple of years, Rob’s Instagram account has been sharing photos of her daughter. Posing as she spent time with her father on the playground, playing with her cousins, at the beach and even pretending to cook a meal for her dad.

Breaking off his hiatus from Instagram, the 35-year-old shared a rare picture of his daughter as his first post of 2022. No caption needed this time. He expressed his love for his five-year-old daughter using emojis.

Many fans left thousands of comments complimenting Dream over her being so grown up. Some also said to be seeing a resemblance on her late paternal grandfather, Robert Kardashian.