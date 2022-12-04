Robert Clarence Irwin is aiming to follow in his dad Steve’s footsteps. Spending his last year as a teenager and dedicating his life to wildlife conservation, fans gush about seeing a younger version of the beloved Steve Irwin in his son Robert.

Robert was only two years old when his father Steven passed away in 2006. A stingray barb pierced Steve in his chest while filming a wildlife documentary, sadly, despite the help of the paramedics, the icon died.

Nonetheless, his tragic death has left a legacy in his family. The Irwins have maintained the mission and vision of Australia Zoo for more than a decade.

As the youngest of the Irwin crew, not only does Robert have a passion for wildlife and conversation, but also for photography and teaching others the importance of caring for animals.

Celebrating his 19th birthday, Robert shared a heartfelt video Australia Zoo had prepared for him. In the clip, the montage captures a sweet father-son moment, as a voice-over uses old clips of Steve speaking about wanting both of his children to carry on his legacy and his love for conservation.

Sharing the video with his Instagram followers, he wrote: “Our lovely Australia Zoo crew made this beautiful video to celebrate my birthday, and it means the world to me.

“I am beyond honoured to continue my dad’s legacy and I hope more than anything that he would be proud.”

During Robert’s short years of creating memories with his father, the two had a close bond. 16 years after his passing, the Irwin family has continued its conservation work by providing a space for all wild animals at the Australia Zoo.

Almost two decades of achievements

Photo by Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Robert has also made achievements on his own. After all the hard work, Irwin was recognized by Time’s 100 Next list as an influential voice in the field of conservation.

He co-hosted the Discovery Kids channel TV series Wild But True. The star also co-created a book series titled Robert Irwin: Dinosaur Hunter.

Another meaningful achievement was meeting King Charles III during his Royal Tour of Australia. The two discussed the protection of natural habitats and their importance, back in 2018.

As of today, the 19-year-old Robert’s Real Life Adventures is a program on the family’s Australia Zoo page. They share what goes inside the biggest conversation facility in the world. In his free time, Robert loves to take photographs as a contributor to the Australia Zoo Crickey magazine.

Robert also stars on the Animal Planet series Crikey! It’s the Irwins, with his mother Terri and older sister Bindi, who also had a very close relationship with her father.

From 2009 to 2021, Robert has been awarded 39 outstanding achievements.

An uncanny resemblance to dad

As Robert Irwin has grown older, fans of the popular television personality and zookeeper have spoken about the uncanny similarities between him and his late father, dad.

Fans couldn’t help but leave positive comments on his growth, maturity, and undeniable resemblance to his father.

Among all the messages that he received during the celebration of his 19th birthday, Bindi also made a heartwarming tribute to her little brother, with whom she gets along very well.

In a message to him, Bindi wrote: “Happy Birthday to the taller Irwin sibling and greatest brother in the world. You light up our lives with your hilarious sense of humour and kind heart.

“I see so much of Dad in everything you do and I know he would be beyond proud of you. We all are.”

