









It’s pumpkin season and the Roloff farm is back in full swing as the family welcomes locals and tourists to their 108-acre farm for a fun day of pumpkin picking. According to Matt, their first weekend was a “giant success” despite facing certain challenges.

The family is still trying to sell the 16 acres of the farm that they put up for sale back in May, but due to “disadvantages” they still haven’t managed to sell them. In the meantime, it’s more pumpkin picking!

Their first week was dubbed a “giant success”

Matt took to his Instagram this week to share a post with his fans about the family’s first pumpkin weekend of the season and apparently, it went very well. In the caption, Matt wrote:

The first weekend of 2022 Pumpkin Season is in the books… A giant success despite the challenging supply chains and crazy economics…

Matt went on to tell his fans that the whole day was filmed by the LPBW crew and that eventually, fans will be able to watch the day pan out “as if you were here with us.”

He cryptically ended the post by writing, “Big new announcement in the near future…” already fans are curious as to what this may be but it looks like we will have to wait and see.

The Roloffs still haven’t sold the farm

Despite putting up 16 acres of their farm for sale back in May 2022, the family still hasn’t managed to sell the plot. Most fans thought the 16 available acres of the Roloff Farm would be snapped up immediately, but they were wrong.

Property agent Juli Martin principal broker for the boutique agency LUXE spoke to Forbes about some of the difficulties behind selling such a famous place. She explained:

I think people feel personally connected to this home in a way that is different from just a property that they see as a piece of real estate. They feel like the house itself is a character that they’ve come to know over the 20-year history of this show — there’s already a heightened emotional connection that makes it feel like home because it’s been in people’s living rooms.

Juli then went on to note the house’s association with “drama” and how that would be affecting the sale of the property, explaining that “people have watched the house’s evolution — they know every detail of every remodel. There’s no mystery. They can go back through the footage and find out exactly what was done and when.”

Matt’s son was considered purchasing the land

Zach Roloff – Matt’s son – was considering purchasing the property from his dad last season, but never ended up going through with it. Apparently, according to their agent, an agreement couldn’t be met for the sale. Juli explained to Forbes:

We worked with one of Matt’s kids for about a week to try to keep the sale of the property inside the family before moving forward with putting the house on the market. It just didn’t come together on the choice of said child, who went in another direction.

We hope the family manages to sell the 16 acres soon as they continue to welcome us to their farm for many more pumpkin seasons.

