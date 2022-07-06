Roloff Farms still hasn't sold its 16 acres after agent says it's linked to 'drama‘













Fans of the infamous TLC show, Little People, Big World, are still awaiting more news on the future of Roloff Farms as Matt Roloff – who owns the entire property – recently chose to put several acres of the farm property up for sale.

The recent update isn’t looking too good for the family as the property agent discussed the “disadvantages” of selling their farm. Reality Titbit has all the details, check it out.

Screenshot from official TLC Youtube channel: Fire at Roloff Farms! Matt and Caryn Wake Up to a Blaze | Little People, Big World

Matt Roloff has put several acres up for sale

On May 15, 2022, Matt Roloff announced via social media that he planned on selling several acres of Roloff Farms property. In the post, he noted he wished he could keep the entire property within the family, but that’s not how it ended up working out. Via Instagram, he wrote:

The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale. My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come. Keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, the Roloff farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels. Matt Roloff, Instagram

Matt then noted he plans on keeping 93 acres of property to himself but will be selling the remaining 16 – if he can.

The property still hasn’t sold because of its “disadvantages”

Most fans thought the 16 available acres of the Roloff Farm would be snapped up immediately, but they were wrong. Property agent Juli Martin principal broker for the boutique agency LUXE spoke to Forbes about some of the difficulties behind selling such a famous place. She explained:

I think people feel personally connected to this home in a way that is different from just a property that they see as a piece of real estate. They feel like the house itself is a character that they’ve come to know over the 20-year history of this show — there’s already a heightened emotional connection that makes it feel like home because it’s been in people’s living rooms. Juli Martin, Forbes

Juli then went on to note the house’s association with “drama” and how that would be affecting the sale of the property, she explained:

Also, people have watched the house’s evolution — they know every detail of every remodel. There’s no mystery. They can go back through the footage and find out exactly what was done and when. Juli Martin, Forbes

Zach Roloff considered buying the property

Zach Roloff – Matt’s son – was considering purchasing the property from his dad last season, so why didn’t he?

Apparently, according to the agent, an agreement couldn’t be met for the sale. Juli explained to Forbes:

We worked with one of Matt’s kids for about a week to try to keep the sale of the property inside the family before moving forward with putting the house on the market. It just didn’t come together on the choice of said child, who went in another direction. Juli Martin, Forbes

Since the sale fell through, Zach and Tori Roloff moved to Washington. Zach noted he hasn’t spoken to Matt much since moving.

