Bianca Censori’ pregnant’ rumors are doing the rounds. Kanye West’s new wife Bianca wore a bikini amid the speculation. However, many fans aren’t buying the unconfirmed theories just six months after the two married.

Several months ago, Kanye West came back into the limelight holding hands with Yeezy colleague, Bianca Censori. They tied the knot in a private ceremony in January. Now, the couple is facing pregnancy rumors with zero proof.

Photo by MEGA/GC Images

Bianca Censori faces ‘pregnant’ rumors

Bianca Censori is faced with pregnancy rumors but neither she nor Kanye West have confirmed or denied the speculation. An unverified TikTokker outright claimed that Bianca is pregnant in a video gaining over 51K likes.

Kanye’s new wife recently donned a bikini in Italy but did not appear to have a baby bump, just a day after the viral TikTok was made. Some noticed her bust looked fuller, which led to a rise in pregnancy rumors.

One Twitter user wrote, “No way bruh’s having a 5th kid though.” However, another penned that there is “zero proof.” GRV Media and Reality Titbit contacted Kanye and Bianca’s representatives.

Kanye West’s new wife met North

Bianca was previously seen holding hands with North West at her dad’s 46th birthday party in Los Angeles in June. Ye’s elder daughter was all smiles in snaps from the event, which showed her walking beside her stepmom into the party.

The 10-year-old has been spotted on multiple group outings with the couple including dinner at Nobu in Malibu, California, shortly after they tied the knot in January and at Universal Studios Hollywood in March.

Kanye and Kim have been co-parenting since they broke up and Bianca is the first to meet Ye’s children. When Kim dated Pete Davidson, he was close with her kids, even getting what fans thought were their initials tattooed!

Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Ye fans aren’t buying speculation

Although some of Ye’s fans think he and Bianca are expecting, not many are convinced. When a TikTok video came out alleging that the rapper has a baby on the way with his new wife, viewers shared their opinions.

One said: “Where’s the receipts 🧾.” Another penned: “Because people be making up stuff.”

A commenter believed the rumors and wrote, “I am happy for them, he is happy for once. And his kids love Bianca.” While a fellow TikTokker responded with: “This isn’t confirmed yet so we shall see.”