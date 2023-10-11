Khloe Kardashian faces false rumors Robert Kardashian Sr isn’t her real dad. But new pics of her baby now prove that Tatum Thompson is definitely Khloe’s heavenly father, Robert’s, grandson.

Khloe Kardashian has shared new pics of her son Tatum with her daughter True. And it basically confirms that all of those rumors that she isn’t Robert Kardashian Sr’s daughter are totally false. Tatum looks like the “spitting image” of his heavenly grandfather, whom he sadly never got to meet.

Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ABA

Khloe shares snaps of Tatum

Khloe shared a series of photos of her two children, True Thompson and Tatum, on October 10. She shares the two youngsters with her ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson, the second via surrogacy.

For months, Khloe’s biological dad has been a question mark for viewers, even though she has called Robert Kardashian Sr her father since she launched into the public eye on KUWTK.

Since she shared the close-up photos of siblings True and Tatum, many are convinced that Khloe’s father is most definitely Robert Kardashian Sr, and that Tatum would have been his grandson.

New baby pics lay rumors to rest

Fans who doubted that Khloe Kardashian isn’t Robert Kardashian Sr’s daughter are now changing their minds after the snaps that Khloe shared of her son. Many think Tatum looks like Robert’s literal twin…

One wrote: “Who turned Robert into a baby again!” Another commented: “Now all the rumors about Khloe not being Rob’s daughter can be put to rest because that little boy is his spitting image.”

“Welp for those that ever doubted if Robert was ur father… you literally gave birth to his twin 🥰,” said a fan. Another said: “Those eyebrows came from her father. Her baby has inherited her father’s eyebrows.”

Photo by Terence Patrick/CBS via Getty Images

Khloe is one of four children

Kris Jenner was married to Robert Kardashian from 1978 to 1991. The couple shared four children: Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, and Rob Kardashian. However, fans have always had questions.

Jenner once even tried to persuade Khloe to take a paternity test on an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians, which she refused, just to shut down the rumors with proof.

However, all they really needed to do was Khloe have a baby boy and share the pics! Fans are pretty convinced that Tatum is the spitting image of Khloe’s late father, and we can see why.

