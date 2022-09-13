RuPaul's Drag Race Emmy Award win snubbed as Lizzo breaks four-year winning streak











Lizzo did warn us to Watch Out for the Big Grrrls. RuPaul’s Drag Race loses its four-year winning streak as the singer makes a milestone in her career and puts herself halfway through her EGOT status.

The night of the Emmys was an eventful one with lots of surprises and the attendance of its nominees. One of its most awaited categories was for the Oustanding Competition Program that saw RuPaul’s Drag Race and The Voice competing to break their four-year streak.

As the first newcomer for such a category, Lizzo was named to be the winner of the category, leaving fans shocked. The singer’s heartfelt acceptance speech that brought her to tears praised its cast as they were given a platform to “share their stories”.

Truth hurts. Defeating the iconic Bravo series, RuPaul’s Drag Race, Lizzo is now halfway through to getting an EGOT status.

RuPaul loses Outstanding Competition Program to Lizzo

Photo by Momodu Mansaray/Getty Images

Four-time Emmy winner RuPaul’s Drag Race is currently tied with The Voice for the Outstanding Competition Program category. Hoping to break the streak, both lost the award. The Good As Hell singer came through and snatched the award with her show Watch Out for the Big Grrrls!

Nominated in its previous years, other nominees included The Amazon Race, Nailed It, and Top Chef. Of course, this year saw its competition with Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls, which became its winner.

This was also Lizzo’s first-ever Emmy nomination, and she took it home for the first time. The original Amazon Prime Video series follows the inspiring journey of female dancers who auditioned to work with the pop star as their backup dancers and join her for her world tour.

Fans react as RuPaul’s Drag Race loses four-year streak

Fans of the reality show shared their reactions as RuPaul’s popular series has had its four-year streak broken by the newcomer series.

Viewers were predicting the Bravo series to win the category due to its successful season and were left “hurt” after the news. However, others congratulated the series for its win as they waited for its next dramatic season.

Lizzo is now halfway through her EGOT status

Photo by Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

The three-time Grammy winner earned her first Emmy award. It puts her now halfway through her journey to an EGOT status, only needing an Oscar and a Tony award to complete the quartet.

“I need my Big Grrrls to come up to the stage, right now. Right now.” As the audience applauded, the singer broke down into tears. She began saying, “I’m very emotional. The trophy is nice, but my emotion is for the people who are on this stage with me!”

Accepting the award, Lizzo confessed: “When I was a little girl, all I wanted to see was me in the media. Someone fat like me. Black like me. Beautiful like me.”

Lizzo, who couldn’t believe her victory, gave a shoutout to the show’s cast members. She also announced that they would all be joining the star on his upcoming world tour.

GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK