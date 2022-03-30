Get to know Russell 'Block' Spencer, Kandi Burruss' baby daddy













Kandi Burruss is a seriously successful businesswoman, talented singer, long-running reality TV star and mother-of-three. There are few celebrities who can stay in the game for decades, but since finding fame at 15, Kandi is still current thirty years later.

Any Real Housewives of Atlanta or Kandi & The Gang fans will have seen Kandi, her kids and extended family on the shows, as well as her husband, Todd Tucker. But before Kandi settled down into the life she’s got now, she had her first daughter with Russell ‘Block’ Spencer. Kandi and Russell have had their fair share of drama over the years, so let’s find out more about who Kandi’s baby daddy is…

Who is Russell ‘Block’ Spencer?

Russell ‘Block’ Spencer AKA ‘Big Block’ is Kandi Burruss’ ex.

Block is the father of Kandi’s first-born daughter, Riley Burruss.

He is the owner of record label Block Entertainment which was founded in 2005. As per Celebrity Net Worth, Block has an estimated net worth of $10M.

Block can be found on Instagram with almost 60K followers @bigblockesc.

When did Kandi Burruss meet Block?

Kandi Burruss and Russell ‘Block’ Spencer dated for a short time in the 90s. Block didn’t manage Kandi as a music artist but the two crossed paths being in the industry.

As per The Rickey Smiley Morning Show, Block said that Kandi was a “side chick and claims that she knew he had a family before she got pregnant” in an interview with Vlad TV.

While on RHOA, Kandi has said that Block is a “poster boy for deadbeat” and that he went years without checking in on Riley.

Riley was born in August 2002 and is now 20 years old.

Russell ‘Block’ Spencer talks about Kandi in 2022

On March 28th 2022, Vlad TV interviewed Russell ‘Block’ Spencer and asked why he and Kandi’s relationship didn’t work out. Block said: “It wasn’t going to work for a couple of reasons and I think one of the reasons was that I already had a family going into that situation“.

Speaking of his relationship with Riley, Block said: “We cool“.

As per Bravo, Riley also previously spoke about asking her father to pay back child support from her younger years: “OK, well, I feel like my father never really did anything. It’s time for him to at least provide something when I’m going away to college“.

Nowadays, it looks like Riley and her father have a better relationship and he’s paid back child support. Kandi’s net worth is estimated at $30M as per Celebrity Net Worth and that number is likely to keep growing as she embarks on new Bravo projects and businesses.

