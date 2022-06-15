











No, it’s not a fever dream. That really is a double-denim, bleach blond Ryan Gosling posing as Ken for the upcoming live-action Barbie adaptation. Obviously, the internet enjoyed this one.

Ever since photos emerged back in April revealing Margot Robbie as the star of the upcoming Barbie movie, the internet has been on tenterhooks waiting for more official updates.

And today, June 15, fans were treated to another exclusive reveal. Though it was just a photo, Warner Brothers’ unveiling of Gosling as Ken has set Twitter alight.

Gosling nails the look

Robbie styled as Barbie was always going to be a tough act to follow, but Gosling has done a pretty good job as Ken.

Styled in double denim with the jacket left open to reveal his fake-tanned abs, Gosling definitely looks set to fit the part.

The more subtle touch of the ‘Ken’ Calvin Klein mimicking boxers, combined with the shiny silver hair paint – a clear picture of a man who’s ready to put his action acting to the side for just now.

Though the new role may come as a shock to some who think of him as an action star thanks to Drive and The Nice Guys, Gosling’s roles in The Notebook and La La Land show that there are layers to the new Barbie star.

But does Twitter think he looks convincing?

Ryan Gosling as Ken: the best reactions

Well, unsurprisingly, it’s a mixed bag.

Here are some of our favourite reactions to Ryan’s new look:

Thought this was a new Love Island contestant x https://t.co/JUxta7ciYY — ᴾᴬᵁᴸᴰᴼᶜᴷ ˣ (@PaulDock93) June 15, 2022

Why does Ryan Gosling in the Barbie movie look like a cross between Orange Cassidy and Fred from Scooby Doo may I ask pic.twitter.com/CDn4z6O167 — Leevs x 🧣 (@HelloItsLevi) June 15, 2022

Freddie Prinze Jr's Fred walked so Ryan Gosling's Ken could run pic.twitter.com/QZXzaXWx9h — Michael (earth 838 variant) (@bashful_michael) June 15, 2022

Ryan Gosling as the Santa Monica houses: pic.twitter.com/WrW1sNss65 — Americana at Brand Memes (@americanamemes) June 15, 2022

me finding out people are attracted to ryan gosling today pic.twitter.com/O2qqu6ORym — ♪( ´θ｀)ノESPECIA10THANNIVERSARY (@EurobeatParty) June 15, 2022

Gosling masterpiece incoming fr pic.twitter.com/fvY0jQ3Al9 — Fonzzie³ (@uhhfonzzie) June 15, 2022

What an honor for Ryan Gosling to dress like Ken in a Greta Gerwig movie.



No notes. A+ accuracy. https://t.co/q04dvOY6xU — julia alexander (@loudmouthjulia) June 15, 2022

Sorry boys, we've reclaimed Ryan Gosling.



Just like back to the Notebook days. https://t.co/wjC4kxQitH — Brittany Venti ♡⋆˙⊹ (@BrittanyVenti) June 15, 2022

Barbie movie: what we know so far

Despite being announced back in 2019 to mark the 60th anniversary of Barbie, there’s still a long time to wait until we get to see it.

With its release date not set until July 21, 2023, we still don’t know too much about the premise of the film.

However, some of the castings do look very exciting. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Marvel man Simu Lui is set to play as an alternative Ken, with Deadline claiming that the brand new Doctor Who, Ncuti Gatwa, is also in place to play as another alternative Ken.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the report also claimed that Gatwa would be joining the likes of America Ferrera, Will Ferrell and Michael Cera.

So it seems like Barbie could quite possibly the most random cast mix in years. Bring on July 2023 we say!

