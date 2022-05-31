You can now leave comments on the articles that matter to you. Find out more here
Ryan Reynolds singing in South Korean talent show dressed as unicorn resurfaces

May 31, 2022
Yasmine Leung

Ryan Reynolds is a fan-favourite actor thanks to his banter and hilarious movies, but he also proved he’s a talented singer four years ago on a South Korean singing competition.

Ryan Reynolds is one of Hollywood’s biggest actors and one half of the industry’s favourite A-list couples. With Blake Lively, his wife of almost ten years, they’re everyone’s couple goals thanks to their endless Instagram trolling of each other.

Remember when he wished Blake a happy birthday with a cropped photo of her?

We’re already fans of Ryan but he made us love him even more in 2018 after his surprise appearance on a South Korean competition, singing Tomorrow from Annie. Some fans are only just discovering the moment now.

WATCH: Ryan Reynolds dressed as a unicorn on King Of Masked Singer

You’ll probably never catch Ryan dressed in a glittering cape and unicorn mask ever again so check out his stellar performance below – he’s got some good pipes:

We have to thank the Deadpool 2 marketing team for this viral moment; the actor was in South Korea promoting the movie for just two days and still managed to sneak into the popular show.

If this wasn’t a hint Deadpool 3 is a musical, we don’t know what is.

The judges and audience were just as shocked as each other – even the celebrities were trying to snap a selfie with the actor after his reveal.

What is Masked Singer?

You may have heard of the UK or US Masked Singer, but the franchise originated in South Korea. Created in 2015, King Of Masked Singer sees celebrities compete in three one-on-one elimination rounds. They’re dressed in bizarre costumes and masks to conceal their identity so popularity doesn’t affect the voting.

Participants sing the same song in round one, and their own song in the second and third round. Identities are only revealed once they’ve been eliminated.

The third-round winner faces the current Masked King and is eliminated or wins the title.

Non-South Korean celebrities to participate in the show include Croatian-American singer Miljenko Matijevic – lead vocalist of rock band Steelheart – and American TV personality Tyler Rasch.

It’s even more impressive he belted out the song in Korean, which reportedly took him four months to prepare for.

Yasmine Leung
Yasmine is a third-year Anthropology and Media student at Goldsmiths University with a new obsession with League of Legends, despite being really bad. She's always on social media keeping on top of the latest news and trends and is HITC’s expert in Korean pop culture. She also loves music, TV and fashion - her favourite things to write about.

