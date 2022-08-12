Ryan Reynolds' Wrexham football club takeover didn't impress Blake Lively













Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds has talked about the moment he told wife Blake Lively he had bought Wrexham Football Club – and she didn’t take it well.

Ryan is taking a well-deserved break from acting following the back-to-back release of four films in less than a year: Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard, Free Guy, Red Notice, and The Adam Project.

With so much time on his hands and a reported net worth of $150 million, what does a man do next? Purchase a football (soccer) team, that’s what. Along with fellow actor and It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia creator and writer Rob McElhenney, Ryan reportedly injected £2 million into the Welsh club – which plays in England’s fifth tier – in 2020.

Not everyone reacted well to the takeover, though, namely wife Blake Lively; the Hollywood couple are “still working through” her disapproval, the actor joked.

Blake’s reaction to Ryan’s Wrexham purchase was ‘not good’

Talking to business partner Rob on Jimmy Kimmel, the Deadpool star revealed how he and McElhenney went from complete strangers to owning a football team together.

Like many modern relationships, it all started with a DM. After watching one of Rob’s “spectacular” scenes from It’s Always Sunny, the Hollywood A-lister couldn’t help but slide into his messages to fanboy over his work. From then on, their bromance grew and they eventually became co-owners of a football team.

It’s likely Ryan discussed his plans with Blake but he recounted the moment he confessed his hefty purchase. He told her: “I have bad news and some really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone’s DMs again. The really bad news is that, you know, I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league club in Wales.”

When asked what Blake’s reaction was, Ryan admitted: “Not good Rob, not great. We’re still working through that one.”

We’re pretty sure Blake is completely on board now; just look at how enthusiastic she was at her hubby’s club’s recent game against Bromley. Unfortunately, Wrexham lost 1-0:

Ryan and Rob’s Wrexham journey followed in docuseries

As American actors who had no connection to the team, their choice of Wrexham was unexpected and left football fans sceptical. The duo, however, are ready to prove their dedication and hands-on approach to lift the team via FX series Welcome To Wrexham.

In March, Ryan labelled the team a “passion project” and, through the takeover, football had been the “best and worst thing that’s ever happened to me.”

