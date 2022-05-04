Ryan Seacrest and Aubrey still together but dog Georgia takes centre stage on IG













American Idol’s main man is Ryan Seacrest – he’s been there since the very beginning, ushering in nervous contestants into the audition room and getting their feedback afterwards. Ryan Seacrest has been hosting American Idol for all 20 seasons. He’s now also a co-host on Live with Kelly and Ryan and he was previously awarded a star on the Hollywood Walk Of Fame.

It’s clear to see that Ryan has had huge success in his career since starting out as a TV presenter in the 90s. But what about his love life? Let’s find out more about who Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend is; his dog, Georgia, appears to take the limelight on his Instagram page!

Generation Drag | Official Trailer | discovery+ BridTV 9729 Generation Drag | Official Trailer | discovery+ https://i.ytimg.com/vi/ztqyr2rZElE/hqdefault.jpg 1001097 1001097 center 22403

Who is Georgia in Ryan Seacrest’s life?

Many of Ryan Seacrest’s 5.7M followers will already know who a special lady named Georgia is to him.

Georgia is Ryan’s black labrador. As per Closer, Georgia was given to Ryan when she was a puppy by American Idol creator Simon Fuller.

As per the 2020 report, Simon wanted to give Ryan, 45, his “first step into daddyhood” by handing over the pup.

OMG: Leah Marlene channels her rocker father on American Idol 2022

Meet Ryan Seacrest’s girlfriend

From looking at Ryan Seacrest’s Instagram page, it’s clear to see that Georgia is a very big part of his life, but the American Idol does have another woman in his life – a human girlfriend.

He and Aubrey Paige Petoskey have been dating since 2021. Judging by Aubrey’s Instagram post, the two rang in the new year together on December 31st.

As per a 2022 report from Page Six, Ryan’s colleague, Kelly Ripa, approves of their romance.

How old is Aubrey Paige Petoskey?

Model Aubrey Paige Petoskey was born in 1997, making her 24 years old. Ryan is 23 years older at 47.

While Ryan hails from Atlanta, Georgia, the leading lady in Ryan’s life comes from Austin, Texas.

With almost 60K followers on IG, Aubrey can be found @aubreypaige_. She writes in her Instagram bio that she’s based in both New York City and Los Angeles. Aubrey adds: “Screenwriting, Travel, Fashion, Fitness” in her bio, as well as a Scorpio emoji and that she’s signed to Genetics Model Management.

NO WAY: What American Idol’s Laine Hardy has said after warrant issued over allegations

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK