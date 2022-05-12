Someone put the sad face filter on the Kardashians at the Met Gala, and it's everything













If you’ve been scrolling on TikTok over the past week, you may have come across the sad face filter that has taken over the video-sharing site.

The viral filter transforms the faces of those it’s been added to as it looks as if they are actually upset – it is surprisingly quite realistic!

It has since become a trending prank on TikTok as users have applied the filter to their friends and family, asking why they look sad.

Someone has now added the sad face filter to the Kardashian-Jenners at the Met Gala, and as you can imagine, it’s everything!

Watch: Kardashians at the Met Gala with the viral sad face filter

The 2022 Met Gala was a historic event for the Kardashian-Jenner sisters and momager Kris Jenner as it was the first time they were all together at the prestigious fashion event together.

In honour of the reality star family’s presence at the Met Gala, one fan has added the viral sad face filter to the Kardashian-Jenners red carpet videos. The video appears to have been shared on TikTok as well as Instagram, where it has gained thousands of likes.

At the start of the video, the user joked about how “miserable” the Kardashian-Jenners looked before showing videos of them with the realistic-looking filter applied.

The video sees the filter added to clips of Kendall, Kylie, Kourtney and fiancé Travis Barker, Kris and finally Kim and Pete Davidson. Although Pete managed to dodge the filter’s sad transformation as his Met Gala look included shades.

Of course, the filter has been applied to other Kardashian clips too

The Kardashian-Jenner’s Met Gala red carpet looks are not the only clips of the famous family that have had the filter applied to them.

Other users online have also begun adding the filter to moments in the Kardashian family’s reality series too. One fan added it to a throwback Keeping Up With The Kardashians moment:

Another put it on a scene from the Kardashian’s new reality series as Chris Rock congratulated Kim on her opening SNL monologue after she hosted the late-night comedy show in October: