Saint West, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s second-eldest child, turned seven this week, and of course, it wouldn’t be a Kardashian birthday if it wasn’t extravagant.

Kim took her son Saint and his friends to watch the former Super Bowl winners, the Los Angeles Rams play, but of course, it didn’t stop there. Saint is no regular child and has no run-of-the-mill parents. He was seen trying on the iconic NFL Superbowl champion ring, and even more bling in the celebrations.

We take a look into Saint’s birthday and just how much money really was on his finger.

Saint West celebrates his 7th Birthday

Earlier this week, Kim celebrated Saint’s 7th birthday. The junior celebrated by attending SoFi Stadium on Sunday for a Los Angeles Rams vs Seattle Seahawks game with a handful of friends.

Kim posted a photo dump of her son’s birthday to her 334 million followers to be a part of Saint’s day out. The little star not only watched the game, but he also had a go on the field himself, wearing a Rams jersey. In one of the pictures, fans can also see the seven-year-old kitted out in bling, wearing a chain and trying on the iconic Superbowl Championship ring.

But they weren’t Saint’s only accessories. In a video, we can see Saint cheering on the Rams with a foam finger on his hand, which is definitely a lot cheaper than the NFL champion ring.

NFL Superbowl rings can cost up to $50,000

The Kardashian’s are no strangers to expensive jewelry, but just how much did Saint’s Superbowl ring cost?

Well, according to NBC Miami: “Depending on the circumstances and details of the ring, experts generally appraise them between $30,000 and $50,000 based on the jewels and features alone.”

The Rams, who won the Superbowl in 2022, were the most recent recipients of the rings. All 53 players, coaches and team execs get a ring, and of course Saint West was able to try it on. Although, we doubt he got to keep his!

Maybe we’ll see Saint playing for the Rams in a few years’ time! With the Kardashians, we know anything is possible.

The Kardashians wish Saint a Happy Birthday

In true Kardashian style, Saint’s aunties and Grandma took to their millions of social media followers to wish Saint a happy birthday!

Grandma Kris Jenner posted on Instagram concluding with: “I thank God for you every single day, and I’m so blessed He chose me to be your Grandmother 🙏 I love you Sainty!!!!! Lovey xo 🎂🎂”

Saint’s aunt Khloé left a comment on Kim’s touching birthday post to her son, calling the seven-year-old: “The sweetest boy in all the land.”

However, Saint’s dad, rapper Kanye West, who has been in controversy this week after his Twitter account was banned once again, did not wish his son a happy birthday publically. But we have no doubt he made special memories with his son.

