Salma Hayek has unveiled her makeup-free face with “wrinkles” in a new social media post and her fans have praised her for showing her natural beauty.

The 56-year-old actress has taken the internet by storm when she proudly showed off her “wrinkles and gray hair” in filter-free pictures posted on Instagram this week.

Many of her fans had nothing but love and praise for the Hollywood star for the snaps celebrating Salma’s natural beauty and “beautiful soul”.

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Salma Hayek reveals make up free face

On Tuesday (June 6, 2023), Salma took to her Instagram account and shared a close-up snap of herself without any makeup or Instagram filters.

“Me waking up and counting how many white hairs and wrinkles have crashed the party this morning,” the Marvel actress captioned the post.

The actress, who played the role of Maxandra Mendoza in Magic Mike’s Last Dance alongside Channing Tatum, included the same message in Spanish in her caption.

Salma captured the rare picture when she woke up in the morning and the image was a candid and close-up look of her beautiful hazel eyes and baby white hair.

Fans praise actress for filter-free snap

Many of Salma’s fans have praised her for sharing a candid filter-free snap that celebrates her natural beauty.

“Thank you for sharing!” one fan wrote in the comments. “It helps all of us to see that even the most beautiful and famous also age.”

“No matter the age, you got a golden soul,” a second fan wrote. “Every day I thank God for giving me the opportunity to be a fan of yours, you make my life better and better.”

“Natural beauty is ageless,” another one said.

“White hair or not, you are Queen, wonderful, wrinkles are your life story that brightens every daylight,” a fourth fan agreed.

Who is Salma’s husband?

Salma is married to François-Henri Pinault, 61. He is chairman of the luxury goods group Kering which owns and manages the brands Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, and Alexander McQueen, among others.

Salma and Pinault are parents to a daughter called Valentina Paloma Pinault, who was born in 2007. The couple tied the knot in 2009 in Paris.

Speaking at the Harper’s Bazaar’s 150 Most Fashionable Women event (via People), the From Dusk Til Dawan star revealed the secret to their marriage of 17 years and said: “I married the right guy. That is probably the most important thing. We support each other in everything we do. We want the other one to strive. Makes you happy when the other one strives.”

“And you know what, we don’t have a very strong social life, because we really like to spend time together. So we do spend a lot of quality time together,” she added.