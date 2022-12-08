Sam Asghari has broken his silence and cleared the air about his wife, Britney Spears, who has taken a break from social media. It also comes after the actor attended an event by himself last month.

Once again, Britney Spears deactivated her Instagram account. This comes days after celebrating her one-year anniversary. The pair tied a knot earlier this year after the end of her conservatorship in 2021. The singer also gave an unexpected sweet tribute to her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears a matter of days ago.

Fans are now concerned about the beloved pop singer after Sam attended a GQ event alone.

However, Sam has now broken his silence and smoke about how ‘traumatizing’ social media can be. The 28-year-old ensured it was only a ‘break’, saying she didn’t enjoy attending parties as they are ‘hectic and full of stress’.

Sam Asghari on Britney Spears’ absence

On December 8, Sam took to his personal Instagram account to break his silence on the ongoing rumors, days after Britney was absent from social media.

In a series of messages to his three million followers, the Family Business actor went on his Instagram Stories, explaining the reason for her absence during recent events.

“Social media can be traumatizing,” he wrote. “Sometimes it’s good to take a break. She has her voice and is a free woman.”

In another message, he added: “Out of respect for her privacy, I don’t post her 24/7. I ask for permission if I ever do.”

Sam Asghari attends the GQ event without Britney

On November 18, Sam attended the star-studded GQ Men of the Year party. The night saw the attendance of actress Zoë Kravitz, as well as couples Kourtney Kardashian with Travis Barker and Megan Fox with Machine Gun Kelly.

Instead of being joined by his wife, the American-Iranian attended the event alone. However, he admitted to would have loved to have Britney there.

Speaking about how it would be an ‘honor’ for her to accompany him during events, he said of her finding them “hectic and with a lot of stress”.

“Especially, since she’s been doing these things since she was eight years old,” Sam added. “Plus she already slayed every single one she has been to.”

In a final message, he encouraged Britney’s fans to respect her privacy and continue supporting her.

Britney Spears deactivates her Instagram account… Again

Britney Spears is off Instagram for a little while. The Hold Me Closer singer has decided to take a break from social media, as her profile is no longer visible on the social media platform.

Her sudden deactivation comes days after Britney celebrated her one-year anniversary with beau Sam. It also comes after she penned a sweet message to her sister. The siblings had lashed out at each other online before following the end of her conservatorship, with Britney alleging her mum and sister were not supportive.

In the heartwarming post, she described her sister being her ‘heart’ and told millions of followers she was ‘thinking about’ her.

Although fans were confused by the unexpected message, many were happy for the sisters to put an end to the drama.

In another tribute, Britney also spoke about her estranged sons Jayden James and Sean Preston. She declared how she missed them and enjoys seeing them when she can.

