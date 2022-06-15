Sami Sheen's famous dad heads to Spin City after realising she has Only Fans













Denise Richards found fame as a model and actress in the 1990s but reality TV fans may recognise the blonde bombshell for her appearances on Bravo’s Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. Denise was a cast member on RHOBH alongside Lisa Rinna, Dorit Kemsley and co in 2019 and 2020.

While lots is known about Denise since she appeared on the hit Bravo series, less may be out there when it comes to her family. Denise has two daughters, Sami and Lola Sheen, from her marriage to Charlie Sheen. Now that her eldest daughter has turned 18, it looks like she’s taking the internet by storm. So, let’s take a look at Sami Sheen’s Instagram and find out more about her…

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Who is Sami Sheen?

After her parents, Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards got married in 2002, Sam J Sheen was born on March 9th, 2004.

She turned 18 years old in 2022 and has appeared on episodes of RHOBH when her mother was a cast member.

Sami lives in LA and has a hefty social media following across TikTok, Twitter and Instagram.

OMG: Dancing With Myself judges all star in music videos but one isn’t a singer

Screenshot: Denise Is Overruled By Ex-Hubby Charlie Sheen | Season 9 | Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy | Official Trailer | Netflix

Sami Sheen shares on Instagram she’s joining OnlyFans

On June 14th 2022 Sami took to Instagram to share that she has joined OnlyFans.

The 18-year-old posted a photo of herself in a pool wearing a bikini and captioned the post: “Click the link in my bio if u wanna see more“.

Responding to an Instagram Q&A on June 14th, Sami said that she wants to be a director and write screenplays. She also wrote that she’s currently single on her Stories.

Sami’s parents comment on her post

Denise Richards commented on Sami’s OnlyFans announcement post writing: “Sami I will always support you & always have your back. I love you.“

Sami also wrote on her Stories that her “mom is extremely supportive“.

As per Entertainment Tonight, Charlie Sheen said: “She is 18 years old now and living with her mother, this did not occur under my roof. I do not condone this, but since I’m unable to prevent it, I urge her to keep it classy, creative and not sacrifice her integrity.“

NO WAY: Rhythm and Flow’s Shay is Brussels-born but made her name in French rap

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM AND FACEBOOK