











Remember when a teary Carrie Bradshaw was left at the altar ALONE by Big? Well, don’t worry, her real-life marriage to Matthew Broderick has lasted 25 years and they have a whole love story to prove it.

Sarah Jessica Parker and her husband Matthew are now celebrating their silver anniversary after more than 20 years of blissful romance. They tied the knot in 1997, which has led them to their life together in New York to this day.

She actually wed Mr. Broderick before her six-year-long stint on S*x and the City, and they’ve been together through it all. Let’s delve into their romantic journey from day one, and how they’ve managed to remain a couple all these years.

Photo by Bruce Glikas/WireImage

Sarah and Matthew’s silver anniversary

Sarah proudly shared the news that it was hers and Matthew’s silver wedding anniversary on May 19th. She posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them in their younger years, where she is resting on his shoulder.

More than 450,000 people liked the photo commemorating the couple’s milestone, where she also shared a photo of a non-traditional wedding invite that they sent out to friends and family back in 1997, which didn’t state a wedding.

“Please join Sarah Jessica and Matthew for a party in New York City on Monday, May 19, 1997 at 6:30 p.m.,” the invite reads. Upon reading the invite on social media, some fans declared they didn’t even know Sarah was married to him.

The couple’s first meeting

Sarah and Matthew were first introduced to each other by her brothers at the Naked Angels theater company, where they both regularly performed. Last month, Broderick said he knew right away that he would marry Sarah.

“Oh, the first time I met her,” Broderick told Andy Cohen while on Watch What Happens Live. “I saw her walking down the street and thought ‘That’s it.'” He later added that he admires Sarah’s humour and wisdom qualities the most.

They laid eyes on each other for the first time in 1991, six years before their wedding. Thankfully, it was the Cupid work of Sarah’s brothers Pippin and Toby who came up with the idea to get them together, as they loved Broadway.

Happy anniversary, Matthew Broderick & Sarah Jessica Parker! — oh Malarkey! (@OhMalarkey) May 19, 2022

Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew’s timeline

It was May 19th 1997, in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, when they tied the knot in a civil ceremony officiated by Broderick’s sister, Janet Broderick Kraft. They went on to have three children, the first being son James in 2002.

Seven years later, the couple welcomed twin daughters, Marion and Tabitha, who were born in June via surrogacy. Since that year, Sarah, Matthew and their family have lived in Greenwich Village together.

In 2017, it was reported that the couple was combining two townhouses they had purchased for $35 million on West 11th Street in 2016, with renovations that continued into 2019.

They also spend time at their second home near Kilcar, a village in County Donegal, Ireland, where Broderick spent summers as a child. Career-wise, the couple have recently starred side-by-side in Broadway play “Plaza Suite.”

25 years of a marriage🖤 Happy Anniversary to Sarah Jessica Parker and Matthew Broderick💍 pic.twitter.com/Th6hGTzJ5v — Sarah Jessica Parker (@SJP_Daily) May 20, 2022

