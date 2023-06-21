Ahead of the second season of And Just Like That, Sarah Jessica Parker has opened up on her turbulent relationship with Robert Downey Jr.

Any Sex And The City fan will know that Sarah Jessica Parker’s Carrie Bradshaw is no stranger to relationship drama. The second season of HBO Max’s spin-off And Just Like That premieres this month. We follow Carrie as she continues on her quest for love post-Mr Big.

Years before Sarah and Robert were big-shot Hollywood celebrities, they were just working their way up the showbiz ladder as young adults. Let’s hear what SJP had to say about her early romance with the Marvel star.

Photo by Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Sarah Jessica Parker spent her childhood years on stage, famously portraying Annie on Broadway. In her late teens, the Ohio native would chase her dreams all the way to Los Angeles, when she started being cast in movie roles.

In 1984, SJP co-starred with up-and-coming actor Robert Downey, Jr in a teen thriller called Firstborn. They filmed in New York and New Jersey, which felt like home to Robert as a New York native. Sarah and Robert hit it off instantly and started dating after meeting on the film shoot.

They dated from 1984 to 1991, splitting seven years before Sarah become a household name as the star of Sex And The City.

SJP had to play ‘parent at the age of 22’

In a recent interview with The New Yorker, Sarah Jessica Parker admitted she struggled in the relationship as she had to assume a parental role. She touched on having to act “like a parent at the age of 22” as a result of Robert’s struggles with substance abuse. This only became more frustrating as the young actress’s efforts were not acknowledged by those in their circle.

“People around him would be dismissive of me, but I had given him stability and tried to create a steady heartbeat that allowed him to show up on time,” SJP said of the situation. “That made me angry and embarrassed me.”

A representative for Robert Downey Jr told The New Yorker that the actor has “great respect” for his ex regarding her interview comments.

Sarah Jessica Parker married another New York actor

Clearly, SJP and Carrie have their penchant for New York men in common as the actress found love with Manhattan-born Matthew Broderick.

Sarah married the Ferris Bueller star on May 19, 1997, with a surprise wedding. Under the guise of a regular party, Sarah and Matthew invited 100 friends to New York’s Angel Oresanz Synagogue where they surprised them with a marriage ceremony. Sarah went to such lengths to protect the surprise that she also wore a black wedding dress. “I was too embarrassed to get married in white, and both Matthew and I were reluctant to have people pay so much attention to us,” SJP told Marie Claire in 2006.

The pair have been married ever since and have three children together: son James and twin daughters Tabitha and Marion.

Watch And Just Like That season 2 from Thursday, June 22