Sarah Jessica Parker has finally spoken out on Kim Cattrall’s upcoming cameo in season two of And Just Like That and has hinted at her “affection” for Kim’s character Samantha.

The Carrie Bradshaw star has finally offered a lengthy statement about Kim Cattrall’s much-anticipated scene in the second season of HBO’s And Just Like That.

While Kim is said to have filmed the scene in a garage without meeting or speaking to Sarah and other co-stars, fans have been waiting for Samantha’s cameo in the hit show.

Sarah has broken her silence and shared her thoughts on Kim’s return to the Sex and the City universe, demonstrating that the show deeply cares about Kim’s character.

Sarah Jessica Parker breaks silence on Kim Cattrall’s return

The Carrie Bradshaw star, 58, has addressed Kim’s much-awaited cameo appearance and demonstrated her “affection” for the character.

Kim played PR executive Samantha Jones in all six seasons of SATC and reprised her role in the two movies that followed up.

“The idea emerged because of the 25 years and wanting to celebrate that, but also acknowledge the affection that we had for Samantha—that we continue to have,” Sarah told E! News in a new interview, addressing Kim’s role in season two.

“She’s been present on the show in text form, so it just seemed such a nice way to put a face to the text, and just have a moment,” Sarah added.

Sarah’s comments clearly demonstrate that the cast and crew very much care about Samantha as a character. In season one of the spin-off series, Carrie and Samantha briefly communicated via a text message.

Parker calls Samantha’s return “sentimental”

Sarah also dropped some hints about the exact moment viewers will witness Kim’s much-anticipated cameo and revealed how her return would affect Carrie’s life.

While it’s not clear whether Samantha would be the one to reach out, Sarah said that Samantha and Carrie would talk to each other during a crucial time in Carrie’s personal life.

“It’s a very sweet, sentimental phone call that happens [at] a particular time in Carrie’s life,” Sarah further revealed. “And it’s just punctuated by this phone call. I hope people enjoy it.”

More about the season

The promo trailer for the upcoming season confirmed the shocking return of Carrie’s former partner Aidan Shaw (played by John Corbett) in season two.

Last year, it was announced that the actor will reprise his role as the much-loved furniture owner for several episodes.

Sarah shared some details about the upcoming season and continued: “There’s also a lot of humor and amusement and whimsy. I think it’s a very buoyant season. It’s a tone that’s maybe familiar to SATC more and it was just a huge amount of fun to shoot.”