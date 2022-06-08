Sauce-filled romance of The Game and Kim Kardashian didn't phase Kanye













Some of you may know rapper and musician The Game dated Kim Kardashian and, despite what many may assume, has managed to maintain a close friendship with Kim’s former husband, Kanye West.

The Game featured on one of Kanye’s latest singles, Eazy, and while fans were literally obsessed by the collaboration, it also reminded them of The Game’s past with reality star and businesswoman Kim.

In a recent interview, he spoke about his past with the Kardashians. Let’s see what he said.

RELATED: Kim Kardashian’s Met Gala dresses through the years show he she upped her fashion game

Pirate Gold of Adak Island | Official Trailer | Netflix BridTV 10308 Pirate Gold of Adak Island | Official Trailer | Netflix https://i.ytimg.com/vi/7fdEqs3fiFw/hqdefault.jpg 1027471 1027471 center 22403

The Game. Picture: The Game On Kim & Kanye Awkwardness, Jack Harlow’s White Privilege & Being Best Rapper in the World

The Game spoke to Kanye about his past with Kim

During the Complex interview, Chris “Speedy” Morman asked Game about how he dealt with Kanye and his history with Kim. During the interview, he said:

Everybody you date, if you go outside and meet a girl today, she has a history, she dated somebody. I want to make sure it’s good, that you last in there, you know what I’m sayin’? The Game, Complex

The Game insists he and Ye are “cool”, they don’t let women get in the way of their musical relationship, and they even joke with each other about Game having dated Kim.

Watch the full interview below:

The Game has connections to Khloe and Kylie too

It’s surprising The Game and Ye are cool as Game made some pretty graphic raps about Ye’s ex-wife during his song Sauce. However, he doesn’t just have connections with one Kardashian, he was also involved with her sister Khloe, but she insists this was never a romantic relationship.

Game has clearly spent time with Kylie Jenner too, in a platonic way, as in one of his songs he raps:

Her sister made a billion in make-up / I used to make her frosted flakes when she wakes up. The Game, Sauce

The Game claims he sept with three Kardashians

During the song, the rapper claims to have sept with three of the Kardashians – Kim, Khloe and Rob’s ex-wife, Blac Chyna. He mentioned it on the Wendy Williams show and went on to say he “meant no disrespect” to Kim and Kanye.

Khloe is still adamant nothing happened between the pair, however. In 2016, Khloe revealed she moved out of her parents’ home when she was 16 and ended up renting a flat with four guys, one of whom was The Game. Khloe explained:

I’ve known him since I was 14 – and we’re friends. Khloe Kardasian