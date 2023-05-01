Savannah Chrisley has taken to her Instagram to ask followers if they’d like to see a joint fitness project, such as a YouTube channel, with youngest brother Grayson, who she now has custody of, amid their parents’ jail sentences.

Earlier this year, Savannah Chrisley and her brother Chase announced their joint real estate venture, and it seems Savannah is now looking to set up a whole new venture with her youngest brother.

We take a closer look into the project Savannah and Grayson Chrisley have up their sleeves.

Savannah Chrisley teases fitness project with Grayson

Savannah has been spending a lot of time in the gym lately, and today she took to her Instagram stories to post a video with Grayson saying:

“Alright y’all, Grayson and I have an idea. He has been my accountability partner in getting to the gym, working out and I think we should do an Instagram or a YouTube video on our workouts.”

“We can vlog them, as well as what we eat, what I eat in order to gain muscle, and what he eats to gain weight.”

She then added a poll saying “Would y’all wanna follow along with us?” At the time of writing, 91% of Savannah’s followers answered yes, while 9% said no.

Looks like Savannah and Grayson Chrisley’s fitness YouTube channel could be coming soon!

Grayson Chrisley shows off his ripped physique on Instagram

Although not very active on Instagram, Grayson’s followers can see he’s taken a liking to the gym in the past couple of years.

The 16-year-old boasts over 300k followers on the app and has his dad Todd Chrisley as his profile picture while he serves his prison sentence.

The majority of the star’s pictures are gym selfies where he can be seen tensing his muscles, showing off his athletic physique.

Older brother Kylie Chrisley commented: “Damn bro I need to hit up the gym with you.”

Chase Chrisley joked: “Hide yo daughters hide yo wives.”

Savannah calls Grayson and Chloe ‘her whole world’ amid Todd and Julie’s jail sentences

Taking to her Instagram stories in March, Savannah called Grayson and Chloe ‘her whole world’.

The Growing Up Chrisley star took over as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley after her parents, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

The 25-year-old regularly posts the two on her Instagram and in a recent photo montage of the three, wrote: “My family is my life, and everything else comes second as far as what’s important to me.”