Savannah Chrisley has shared a vulnerable Instagram, dedicated to her brother and niece amid their parents’ jail sentencing.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took over as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson Chrisley and niece Chloe Chrisley after her parents, Todd and Julie were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

Savannah Chrisley recently reflected on how her life has changed significantly since her parents got locked up; let’s take a look at what she said.

Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Savannah Chrisley’s heartfelt Instagram tribute

Savannah Chrisley has penned a heartfelt tribute alongside an Instagram video dedicated to her brother and niece.

The 25-year-old shared in the caption: “It takes A LOT of energy to be negative. I choose to laugh. I choose to smile. I choose to love. I choose to learn. I choose to be patient. I choose to be kind. I choose to find my hope in God.”

Savannah has leaned on her religion in the dark times. In the montage, she shared an image of The Lord’s Prayer note that she keeps in her car alongside a picture of Julie Chrisley.

Chrisley sets Instagram montage to touching lyrics

The video montage was set to With Hollow Coves’ song “Blessings” which has poignant lyrics such as: “hold on to the ones you love. Keep ’em close to you.”

The heartfelt words along with Savannah’s beautiful photos made for a tear-jerking Instagram post.

The videos showed her having family time with Grayson Chrisley, 16, and Chloe, 10, who she said are her “whole world.” In some of the images, “The Three Musketeers” could be seen go-karting together, dining at a restaurant, and at an arcade.

In another video, the trio can be seen laughing together and in the next, the popular podcast host is chilling in bed with Chloe Chrisley.

Savannah shares tribute to her parents in jail

Savannah acknowledged her current family situation and how she has seen the positive in the negative. She wrote: “Life can really SUCK sometimes… but these laughs and smiles have shown me that beauty can rise from the ashes.”

Chrisley concluded in the caption: “Nothing is forever…. Until we’re all together again… it’s The Three Musketeers ❤️ #iloveyoumom #iloveyoudad” Which was seemingly a reflection of her family’s difficult situation at present. Certainly how she has been the glue to the family whilst her parents have been absent.

The Chrisleys are appealing their case and Todd is currently serving his 12-year term at a prison facility in Florida. Whilst Julie Chrisley is taking on a seven-year sentence at a prison in Kentucky. The duo will also be required to serve 16 months of probation after completing their sentences.