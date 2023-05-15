Savannah Chrisley has cleared up rumors that her parents, Todd and Julie’s marriage has been strained in prison, as she reveals they’re still ‘madly in love.’

This Mother’s Day marked Julie Chrisley‘s first in prison, as her children, Chase and Savannah took to their Instagram pages to share throwback photos in tribute to their mom.

We take a look at Savannah Chrisley‘s Mother’s Day tribute post to Julie, and what she had to say about her mom and dad’s relationship in prison.

Todd and Julie Chrisley are still ‘madly in love’

Rumors have been spreading that Julie wasn’t ‘doing well’ in prison and was ‘furious’ at her husband Todd Chrisley, however, it looks like Savannah has seen these and has taken to her own Instagram to clear things up on their marriage.

“And to clear up NASTY rumors from people who would love nothing more than to see my family torn apart – my parents are MADLY in love with each other and will come out of this trial even stronger and more in love than before.”

Todd’s daughter Lindsie Chrisley also commented on the post as she agreed: “Two folks obsessed with the other’s existence. Couldn’t agree more.”

Julie’s daughter says she’s an ‘outstanding’ mother

Savannah has opened up in the past about having a hard time during the holidays, as she said all she felt was ‘grief’ over Easter.

She opened up again in her Mother’s Day post to Julie by writing: ” A lot of firsts happening…and frankly…I HATE IT! I’m angry! I hold it all in pretty well…I’ve mastered the art of compartmentalizing. I may be 25… but I miss my mama so bad my heart hurts.”

The Growing Up Chrisley star said her mom was “an OUTSTANDING mother and an even more AMAZING wife.” She then concluded by saying her mom is ‘everything she hopes to be.’

“I MISS YOU MAMA. I will forever fight for you,” the star concluded.

Chase Chrisley shares tribute

Julie’s eldest child, Chase Chrisley also took to Instagram on Mother’s Day to share a throwback photo of himself and his mom. In the post, he simply wrote:

“Happy Mother’s Day my angel! I love you!”

Fans rushed to support the 26-year-old in the comments, as one wrote: “Praying for you and your family today!”

“This made me cry,” wrote another.

“I woke up thinking about y’all. Happy Mother’s Day to y’all’s sweet mama!” wrote another.