Savannah Chrisley has found a special book on her father’s bedside table that has “hit hard” amid her parent’s prison sentencing.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has had a tumultuous couple of years, as she tries to adjust to life without her parents and ex-fiancé, Nic Kerdiles, who she split from in 2020.

However, Savannah remains positive and grateful for her family. She recently shared a heartwarming Instagram post dedicated to her dad, Todd Chrisley, as she tells fans that she couldn’t “ask for a better man.”

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

Savannah shares inspiring book she found in her dad’s draw

Savannah Chrisley shared an Instagram story of a book that she had found on her “dad’s bedside table.” The book was Dr. Kevin Leman’s Be the Dad She Needs You to Be.

Leman is a New York Times best-selling author, psychologist, and father of four daughters. His book, published in 2000, helps dads across the world become the “loving, actively engaged father that a daughter needs for life.”

Savannah shared an image of the book to her Instagram and wrote beside it: “This one hit hard… this book is my dad. He put in the work in every single day… I couldn’t ask for a better man.”

Todd Chrisley and Savannah are very close

The 25-year-old and her father are very close. In fact, it was recently revealed that Todd saved Savannah’s life when she was a teenager.

Savannah recently followed in her father’s footsteps and became a motherly figure when she took custody of her siblings, Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley; while their parents serve a combined 19-year prison sentence. In November 2022, Todd and Julie Chrisley were convicted of bank fraud and tax evasion.

Savannah still remains positive despite her difficult family situation. She recently shared an inspiring quote in a post on her Instagram Story: “This week… don’t be afraid of mistakes. Be decisive. Call the shot and live with the result. Rely on your will to win. Your ability to make any decision work. No need to play it safe or be perfect.”

Savannah’s ‘tough’ Easter weekend

Savannah ‘grieved’ over Easter as she reflected on how much her life has changed since her parents got locked up. It was tough for the whole family in the lead-up to Easter, particularly as Todd spent his birthday in prison. This was his first birthday in 30 years that he has spent apart from his wife, Julie Chrisley.

Savannah shared snaps from Easter weekend with her Instagram followers. The post showed her spending time with friends and posing for the camera next to a swimming pool.

However, Savannah still acknowledged it as a difficult weekend: “Tough day without mama and daddy… we can do it though! Our resurrection is coming ❤️.”

Photo by Gregg DeGuire/WireImage