Savannah Chrisley gives an update on Todd and Julie’s appeal process

Savannah Chrisley has given an update on her parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley’s appeal process as they start their sixth month of their 19-year combined sentence in prison.

Julie and Todd Chrisley reported to prison in January for bank fraud and tax evasion, leading to the cancellation of their show, Chrisley Knows Best. However, their daughter has revealed that they have put in an appeal for their sentences.

We take a look at what Savannah Chrisley had to say about her parents’ prison appeal process.

Photo by Jeff Kravitz/ACMA2017/FilmMagic for ACM

Speaking to Fox News, anchor Lawrence B. Jones asked the 25-year-old for the latest on her parents’ appeal process.

“We are currently in the appeal process, and as you know, when you’re dealing with the government, it is a long journey,” the star explained.

“It is not a journey we are afraid of, we are willing and ready to fight it head-on,” she continued.

On an earlier episode of her Unlocked Podcast, she revealed it was now a ‘waiting game.’

Todd and Julie Chrisley were sentenced to a 19-year combined prison sentence, for conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and tax fraud. Julie was also charged with wire fraud.

Chloe and Grayson are ‘doing ok’ amid their parents’ prison sentence

Savannah also gave an update on how Todd and Julie’s youngest children, Chloe and Grayson Chrisley, who Savannah now has custody of, are doing since their parents’ started their sentence.

Speaking to Fox, on how they’re holding up, the Chrisley Knows Best star said: “Under the circumstances, they’re doing ok.

They are loved, they are fed, they’re having a good time, and they get to visit mom and dad so for that we’re blessed. The fact that we can go and hug them, and love on them, that’s a blessing,” she concluded.

Chase Chrisley says he’s ‘proud’ of his younger sister

Taking to his Instagram story, Savannah’s older brother said he’s ‘so proud’ of his sister and she’s ‘changing the world.’

Chase Chrisley is Todd and Julie’s eldest child with whom they have together, as he just celebrated his 27th birthday.

The Chrisleys have been married since 1996, meaning Julie was nine months pregnant with Chase on her wedding day.