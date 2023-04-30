Savannah Chrisley returns to Southwest Airlines after getting thrown off her previous flight for being an ‘unruly’ passenger, however this time her encounter was more embarrassing than frustrating, after calling the pilot ‘hot’ the first time around.

It seems like there’s never a dull day or flight with the Chrisley Knows Best star as she once again updated followers on her second ‘drama’ with the airline.

We take a look at Savannah Chrisley‘s hilarious ’embarrassing’ encounter amid her return to Southwest and exactly what went down with the star.

Savannah Chrisley’s ’embarrasing’ return to Southwest Airlines

Taking to her Instagram stories after the Southwest airline drama, Savannah confirmed she went back to fly with Southwest after being thrown off her flight for being an ‘unruly passenger.

“I flew Southwest once again because, well, what am I gonna do? Just never fly them again?” the star said.

Amid her first dramatic encounter with Southwest, Savannah Chrisley told her millions of Instagram followers that the pilot on the first flight was ‘hot’ and it looks like they were all listening.

Upon her return to the airline, Savannah told her followers: “The entire flight had boarded and the flight attendant comes on and goes, ‘Hey, Savannah, we’ve got some hot pilots up here who would like to buy you a drink,” as she put her face to her palm.

Awkward!

The Chrisley Knows Best star has been working out

Amid all the drama, the Chrisley Knows Best star has been working on her body as she’s posted a number of Instagram stories in the gym.

Most recently she posted a mirror selfie for her 2.7 million followers to admire, alongside the caption “definitely seeing results in this fitness journey.”

It seems like Savannah has been active in the gym since Julie and Todd Chrisley‘s jail sentences, as last month she showed off her ‘gym body’ in leather pants while thanking her trainer.

Savannah Chrisley is dating

Although she may have found the pilot hot, Savannah has revealed that she is in fact dating someone. Speaking to her ‘ex’ Colton Underwood on her podcast, she confirmed she is seeing someone but keeping it private.

The man in question has met Chloe and Grayson, as Savannah says dating is harder for now as she has to think about the two after she gained custody amid her parent’s jail sentencing.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was previously engaged to ice hockey player Nic Kerdiles, however, called it quits in ‘September 2022.’

Savannah has been private about her love life since, and it looks like it’s set to stay that way for a while.