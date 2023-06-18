Savannah Chrisley has been teasing an ‘exciting’ TV show for weeks, and she’s now headed off to Australia to begin the process.

The Chrisleys rose to fame when their hit reality show Chrisley Knows Best debuted in 2014, however the show was cancelled in 2023 following Julie and Todd Chrisley‘s sentencing.

We look at what hints Savannah Chrisley has dropped about her latest TV appearance.

Savannah Chrisley jets off to Australia to film TV show

On June 18, Savannah Chrisley posted an Instagram story showcasing her flight to Sydney, Australia. She then spoke to fans before taking off on her 15-hour flight.

Speaking to her 2.7 million Instagram followers, Savannah said: “I am on my flight and I am so excited. God is so good, he shows up just in time.

I’m just so blessed, so loved and I can’t wait for you to see what this adventure is I’m going on, but you will see it, on TV. I’m just so excited.”

The star has been dropping subtle hints

Although the 25-year-old hasn’t revealed what show she’s filming for, she’s been dropping hints throughout recent weeks.

The clues first began dropping on a recent episode of Savannah’s Unlocked Podcast with her brother, Grayson Chrisley.

Speaking on the pod, Savannah teased her younger brother that he’d have to stay with Nanny Faye while she was out the country for a couple of weeks.

When the Growing Up Chrisley star asked Grayson how he thinks she’d do, the 17-year-old said: “I think you’ll do good, I know you won’t quit. Will you finish all of them? Probably not.”

Earlier this week, Savannah also posted a story revealing she was “heading across the globe’ to film a TV show.

She told her followers she was allowed two pairs of black underwear which should be ‘full coverage’ for ‘your own dignity.’

The Chrisleys tease a new family show

After the cancellation of Chrisley Knows Best, the family has teased another show while Todd and Julie remain in prison.

The Chrisleys hairstylist posted a video of Nanny Faye, Savannah, Grayson, Chloe, and Chase Chrisley last month, surrounded by cameras alongside the caption: “The Chrisleys are backkkkkk!”

No further announcement or release date has been announced at the time of writing, but as always, we’ll keep our eyes peeled!