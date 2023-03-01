Savannah Chrisley has addressed the BOP (Bureau of Prisons) director Colette Peters, who pledged to focus on prison safety. It comes as Savannah navigates a new life with her parents Todd and Julie in prison.

Todd and Julie Chrisley were imprisoned for 12 and seven years for bank fraud and tax evasion. After seeing her mother in prison, she is shocked at the jail’s conditions.

Savannah has now revealed she’s been “given hope” by BOP after its director addressed prison safety. Colette spoke about public safety, fewer victims, and healthier corrections professionals.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance

Savannah Chrisley addresses BOP

Savannah addressed BOP’s Colette Peters on her Instagram Story on Monday, February 27. She captioned the two Stories with: “You give me hope. Maybe NOW we can implement change and uncover the corruption!”

She filmed Colete giving her speech on a YouTube video, who said:

As I place my hand on our family bible today, I am also reminded of the Benedictine principles that have been the foundation of my life and my career in public safety: Love of neighbour, service, stewardship, justice, and peace.

Sharing the Chrisley Knows Best family’s religious views, Colete continued: “We know so much more about what works in corrections than we did ten years ago when I became director of the Oregon department.”

After saying some more words about safety in prisons and in the public, the BOP director finished her speech with: “Our job is not to make good inmates, it is to make good neighbors.”

She spoke of mom Julie’s prison conditions

Savannah claimed her mom Julie Chrisley’s prison conditions “has no air” but that service dogs have a cooled building. She is serving her sentence at FMC Lexington in Kentucky.

Speaking on the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast, THE FIVE STAR LIFE featuring Britney Ruby Miller, Savannah gave some insight into Julie Chrisley’s prison conditions and said it is the “opposite” of an order signed by Joe Biden.

She claims Biden signed that all federal inmates must be housed in environmentally friendly facilities. FMC Lexington is described as: “An administrative security federal medical center with an adjacent minimum security satellite camp.”

The Federal Bureau of Prisons told Daily Mail their institutions “discusses temperatures in indoor living and work areas appropriate for summer and winter.” They are accredited by American Correctional Association.

The Unlocked podcast reveals more

Savannah revealed she’d be sharing more on the podcast. She said in her Instagram Story: “Will be speaking more on Unlocked with Savannah Podcast and addressing the BOPs comment in response to my podcast.”

Since her parents went to prison in January, the star has been open about discussing how they are. She even received an email from Todd who said his hair is turning grey without dye!

Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images

AND GET FREAKY WITH US ON INSTAGRAM, FACEBOOK, TWITTER AND TIKTOK