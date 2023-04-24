Savannah Chrisley has had an eventful few days after being ‘thrown off’ her Southwest Airlines flight. However, from her latest Instagram post, it looks like the reality star isn’t letting it get her down.

The Chrisley Knows Best star hasn’t had the easiest of years, as her parents Julie and Todd Chrisley began their prison sentences at the start of the year due to tax evasion and bank fraud.

We take a look at Savannah Chrisley‘s airline ordeal, and how she’s been dealing with the aftermath.

Savannah got ‘kicked off’ her flight

A few days ago, Savannah Chrisley took to her Instagram stories to tell her followers that she had been denied boarding a Southwest airline flight for being an ‘unruly’ passenger.

The 25-year-old documented the ordeal on her Instagram stories before a flight from New York back to Tennessee. Savannah claimed she told the flight attendant she was taking her bag on to see if it fit, to which the attendant replied: “No, that’s not happening.”

After going back and forth, the Chrisley Knows Best star did not board the plane, although she told the attendant she had a 10-year-old, her niece Chloe, who she ‘absolutely’ needed to get back to, to which she claimed he replied: “I don’t care.”

A representative for the airline told People: “Our initial reports indicate a different story than the one from the Customer’s account, as she arrived at the gate late in the boarding process and repeatedly insulted our Employee after being asked to gate-check her bag.”

“As a result, the Customer was denied boarding on her original flight, and we booked her on a later flight the same day.”

In her Instagram documentation, Savannah said: “Now, I’m not gonna lie, when this Southwest attendant told the pilot to calm down I told him that there was no need for him to be an a***** today and then he threw me off the flight.”

The Chrisley Knows Best star isn’t letting it get her down

It seems like the Chrisley Knows Best star isn’t letting the ordeal bother her, as she took to Instagram to share a smiling selfie with her 2.7 million followers.

In the caption she wrote: “Find a reason to SMILE today.”

Fans rushed to support the star in the comments after the whole fiasco.

“Savannah, you are so strong and brave. Stay that way! Your heart is pure and you are a wonderful woman,” wrote one.

“Are you okay sweetheart?” wrote another concerned fan.

Although, others weren’t too impressed with the star:

“We are a fan but we love Southwest Airlines and you probably should have just let them check your bag,” wrote another.

“Didn’t you just get kicked off an airplane for being unruly?” said another.

The star has recently been to visit her parents in prison

After safely getting home, Savannah took to her Instagram stories over the weekend to inform followers she and her niece Chloe were having a ‘visitation day.’

Savannah often goes to see her parents in prison, as she regularly opens up about visiting them on her podcast. Her step-sister, Lindsie, however, revealed that she hasn’t yet been able to visit her stepmom, Julie Chrisley.

“I sent in all of my paperwork and have yet to hear back regarding visiting. So, it’s been a little bit frustrating,” she explained.