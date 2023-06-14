Savannah Chrisley has opened up about her thoughts on marriage and kids in the latest episode of her Unlocked podcast with singer Lindsay Ell.

After the huge success of their reality TV show, Chrisley Knows Best, Savannah and her parents Julie and Todd Chrisley started their own podcasts, which proved just as successful.

We take a look at what Savannah Chrisley said about having kids, and what scares her even more.

Savannah Chrisley says marriage scares her more than having kids

Opening up on the latest episode of her Unlocked Podcast with Lindsay Ell, Savannah revealed that marriage scared her more than kids.

“The thoughts of marriage scares me more than kids,” the 25-year-old revealed.

Of course, Lindsay then asked her why, to which the Chrisley Knows Best star replied: “This is going to sound really bad, but I think maybe because kids, you’re in control of.

If I were to have a kid, it’s my responsibility to take care of them, but with marriage, it’s kind of like you’re giving over a part of yourself to someone so they have the ability to hurt you.”

The two then went on to discuss how times have changed in regards to the traditional family, as Savannah revealed 78-year-old Nanny Faye says ‘she needs to be married and have kids’.

The 25-year-old currently has custody of younger siblings Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, while their parents serve their 19 year combined prison sentence for tax evasion and bank fraud.

The Chrisley Knows Best star was previously engaged

Despite saying the thought of marriage ‘scares’ her, Savannah Chrisley previously said yes to her ex-fiance, Nic Kerdiles in 2018.

Speaking on the time in her latest episode, the Growing Up Chrisley star said: “When I got engaged, one of my best friends told me you’re going to be a completely different person at 25 than you are at 20. You have to make sure this person is someone you can grow with, and you’re going to grow together.”

Savannah and Nic broke off their engagement in 2020, as they agreed they moved too fast. However, the 25-year-old revealed on an earlier episode of the podcast that the two were still cordial.

Photo by Paul Archuleta/Getty Images

Fans are loving the new episode

Savannah Chrisley’s Unlocked podcast has proved extremely popular, and last week fans were loving the return of her younger brother, Grayson Chrisley.

This week, fans have taken to Instagram to tell the host how ‘powerful’ the episode was, as she and Lindsay dive deep into their personal journeys of overcoming trauma.

“That’s some deep and dope stuff!” exclaimed one fan.

Another said: “Such a profound and powerful episode! Thank you, Savannah!”