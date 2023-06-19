As Todd Chrisley spends his first Father’s Day of his 12-year prison sentence inside, his children, Chase, Savannah, and Grayson each took to their Instagram to share their love for him.

The Chrisley Knows Best star’s close relationship with his children was showcased on the reality show which ran for nine years before the cancellation in 2023.

We take a look at Todd Chrisley‘s children’s tribute to him on his first Father’s Day in prison.

Todd Chrisley spends first Father’s Day in prison

Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison in January 2023, to start their combined 19-year prison sentence, meaning this is their couples Father’s Day in jail.

Savannah, Grayson, and Chase Chrisley all took to their Instagram to share photos of themselves and their dad as they wrote about how much they ‘loved’ and ‘missed’ him.

Grayson Chrisley opted for a throwback post of himself as a child sitting on his dad’s lap, alongside the caption: “Happy Father’s Day to my best friend I thank God every day for letting me have an amazing dad like you. I love you forever and always.”

While their parents are in prison, older sister Savannah has custody of 17-year-old Grayson and 10-year-old Chloe Chrisley.

Savannah Chrisley says ‘God saved her from hurt’ this Father’s Day

As well as an Instagram grid post, Savannah also took to her stories to share a text message she had sent, which read:

“I got on my flight the 17th… I got here the 19th… I basically skipped the 18th. I think that was God saving me from the hurt of Father’s Day. I skipped the day. The 18th didn’t exist in my world.”

The text message was accompanied by the caption: “God saved me from the hurt this year… [heartbreak emoji].”

In the message, Savannah was referring to her flight to Australia, she took this Father’s Day, as she heads across the globe to film an ‘exciting’ TV show.

The Chrisleys have appealed their sentences

The Chrisleys don’t shy away from talking about their parents’ prison sentence, as Savannah revealed on an episode of her Unlocked podcast that they had appealed their 19-year combined sentences for tax evasion and bank fraud.

In the latest update with Fox News, the 25-year-old revealed that it was a long process, as she previously called it a ‘waiting game.’

If their appeals are not successful and they go on to serve the full term in prison, Julie will be out in 2030, whereas Todd will be released in 2035.