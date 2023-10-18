Savannah Chrisley surprised many of her fans when she revealed on Nick Viall’s podcast she was dating someone this September. Now, rumors are circulating Savannah is pregnant but the former Chrisley Knows Best star doesn’t move that quickly.

During her guest appearance on The Viall Files on September 14, Savannah opened up about her love life and confirmed she is dating a man named Robert Shiver. As well as being the legal guardian of her younger brother and sister, Grayson and Chloe Chrisley, Savannah has been making sure that she doesn’t neglect her romantic relationships while her parents are behind bars.

Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for The 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance

Savannah Chrisley ‘pregnant’ rumors

An alleged now-deleted Facebook post from Savannah Chrisley‘s page was flagged by Reddit users this October.

The post read: “So excited to finally confirm the big news,” alongside a baby scan image.

Savannah’s Facebook upload had only been up for seven hours before it reached thousands of people and had been shared 40 times.

The Chrisley Know Best star hasn’t announced any pregnancy elsewhere and the post has now been removed.

It’s not clear if the post was from the TV star herself, or if her account was hacked or the post itself photoshopped. It’s safe to say, Savannah has not shared any pregnancy news.

Savannah’s post is ‘clickbait’

Following the upload and deletion of the pregnancy post on Savannah’s Facebook page, a Reddit user screenshotted it and shared it in a Reddit thread.

Commenters on the thread said the star’s post was “clickbait” as the link included in the post “takes you to an article of like celebrities in 2023 that announced their legitimate pregnancies…”

The commenter added: “…so it’s just literal clickbait…”

It could have been a hacker’s way of getting people to click on that article.

‘Hacked’ vs ‘desperate’ claims

While many of the Reddit users commented that Savannah’s pregnancy post seemed “desperate,” others suggested she may have been “hacked.”

One person commented: “The desperation is deafening…”

Another defended the reality TV star, however, commenting: “I think her Facebook got hacked. I genuinely do, It’s been posting weird things.”

Some similar posts on Savannah’s Facebook page including one that suggests her parents got “divorced” are still live. One from June 16 reads “official divorce statement,” despite Todd and Julie Chrisley still being together.

It’s unclear whether Savannah shares the posts herself or if she had been hacked with her ‘pregnancy’ announcement.