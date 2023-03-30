Savannah Chrisley has taken Chloe on a shopping spree but it appears the ten-year-old fashionista does not approve of Chrisley’s fashion choices.

Twenty-five-year-old Savannah Chrisley first rose to fame on her family’s reality show in 2014. She has since gone on to become a business mogul and create her own podcast.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has had a lot on her plate recently, but what better way to take your mind off things than to go on a shopping spree?

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

Savannah Chrisley ‘roasted’ by Chloe on IG stories for her outfit

Savannah Chrisley took to Instagram to share videos of her recent shopping trip with Chloe Chrisley. In one clip the duo can be seen in the changing room together as Savannah tries on clothes.

Chrisley opens the video by exclaiming “so we’re shopping” before asking her sister what she thinks of the clothes. As Savannah poses in the mirror, Chloe hilariously shuts her down right away and says: “I don’t approve of the top, I approve of the pants.”

Referring to some tight blue jeans, Savannah confirms: “The pants look good, right?” To which Chloe quips back: “The pants look good, but not the top.”

That’s right, Chloe is the best type of person to go shopping with as she is completely honest.

Chloe is savage about Savannah’s

When Savannah asks why the top has not got the seal of approval. Chloe states: “Too cropped, too green, and you need to wear a bra with it. Three things.”

The USA Network star bursts into laughter and suggests that she doesn’t need to wear a bra until she’s a grandma. Chloe savagely replies: “That is you.” Before closing the fitting room curtain, Chloe jests: “roasted sister.”

Fans absolutely love their open and honest relationship. It is clear Savannah loves doing things with her sister, and she often takes Chloe Chrisley for ice cream.

Savannah Chrisley takes custody of Chloe

Savannah Chrisley, took custody of her brother Grayson, 16, and niece Chloe, 10, after her parents Todd and Julie Chrisley‘s prison sentencing. The Chrisleys are set to appeal their case but as it stands, they are still behind bars.

On the February 7, 2023, episode of her podcast, Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, she admitted that she’s struggled at times with her “new normal.”

Savannah shared: “The other night, I had a full-on breakdown. I was trying to find Chloe proper clothes to go and visit my parents and find her hair stuff. I just sat down on the floor and started crying.”

She continued: “I am not my mother. How am I going to do this? I don’t feel that I am worthy or capable enough of doing the job she’s done for all her life.”