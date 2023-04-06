Savannah Chrisley recently reflected on how much her life has changed since her parents got locked up. She shared how Easter weekend may be difficult for the family.

The Chrisley Knows Best star took over as the primary guardian of her brother Grayson and niece Chloe after their parents were sentenced to a combined 19 years in prison for tax fraud.

Savannah Chrisley shared a heartwarming Instagram post dedicated to her family and the difficult situation they are in, let’s take a look.

Savannah Chrisley ‘feels grief’ over Easter weekend

The Unlocked podcast host shared that during the Easter holiday weekend, “all she feels is grief.” Savannah shares that in her whole 25 years, she has never spent a single holiday without her mom or dad.

Savannah also shared that her dad’s birthday is coming up. Todd Chrisley is born on 6 April and this will be the family’s first time not celebrating with the patriarch of the family. Savannah wished for Easter to be over: “OH HOW I PRAY FOR TIME TO FLY! Can it be Monday already? 😭”

Savannah shared that when “you lose someone special, your world lacks its celebratory qualities.” Therefore, Chrisley feels that the Easter holiday will “magnify the loss” and she will need extra support at this time. Fans are certainly willing to give her it as they flooded the comments section with love and well wishes.

Savannah says the ‘loneliness’ can feel isolating

The 25-year-old has somewhat struggled to adjust to life without her parents. However, she has bravely opened up about how she’s feeling: “The sadness deepens and the loneliness can feel isolating. Pretending you don’t hurt and/or it isn’t a harder time of the year is just not the truth for you.”

The reality TV star then encouraged followers who are going through a similar thing that they can get through the hard times. She advised that instead of avoiding the feelings of grief, lean into them.

Savannah says “happiness isn’t the same” since her parents went to jail. She shared: “No one can take that pain away, but grief is not just pain, grief is love.” Chrisley then signed off with a loving message to her parents: “I LOVE YOU MAMA AND DADDY!”

Savannah shares shocking statistics

Chrisley reflected on family life, and the emotional toll it has taken on both Grayson Chrisley and Chloe Chrisley. However, she did acknowledge that they aren’t alone in this position, or feeling this way.

Savannah slammed the prison system in a previous post. In her most recent Instagram, she shared an unbelievable statistic before signing off the post.

Chrisley wrote: “More than 58 percent of women in state and federal prison and nearly 80 percent of women in local jails have children who are minors. Over five million children in the United States have experienced the incarceration of a parent.”