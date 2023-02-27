Savannah Chrisley’s Instagram for her brand Sassy by Savannah left fans seriously confused. She posted a ‘secret’ code filled with emojis ranging from lipstick to a country hat – but everyone thinks it’s got a hidden message.

The Chrisley Knows Best star often posts soft launches for her make-up and beauty brand. This time, she’s certainly left followers guessing by simply sharing a range of emojis ahead of an official line coming out.

Let’s see what the theories are from fans under the post. The most popular guess is that she’s working with a country music singer, hence the hat emoji, but Savannah is keeping her lips sealed for now…

Savannah Chrisley shares ‘secret’ Instagram

Savannah posted a secret code to her brand Sassy by Savannah’s Instagram. She used the following emojis: a smiling face with a hat, lipstick, a starry emoji, musical notes, a sassy girl in a red dress, and an American flag.

Admitting that the brand has “been keeping a secret,” she asked customers to guess what’s on its way from the emojis provided. Savannah promised followers they are “going to love it” before hashtagging #makeuplaunch.

The post was uploaded on Sunday, February 26, and received at least 912 likes within 16 hours. The brand, which sells make-up, fragrance, and skincare, recently launched a hair collection involving a flat iron and hairdryer.

Sassy by Savannah fans make guesses

The most popular unconfirmed guesses after the Sassy by Savannah Instagram post involved a Nashville store opening, working with a country music singer, Dancing With The Stars, and a Nashville lip color coming back in stock.

A fan wrote: “Country singers are going to wear your lipstick and dance round the US??? 😂 Sorry, I suck at this game.”

Another penned: “Tell me it’s not a cowgirl in red lipstick shining as she embraces the music and dances in the US!!!!!”

“A collab with a country music artist,” a Chrisley Knows Best viewer theorized. However, none of these guesses were confirmed by Savannah or the brand, but will be unveiled very soon!

Inside the Chrisley Knows Best star’s brand

Sassy by Savannah is owned by Savannah, who has always “been passionate about the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident and beautiful in their own right,” as written on the website.

She launched the brand in 2020, but it’s not the only firm she’s been running. Savannah recently revealed she’s going to be doing real estate with her brother Chase Chrisley, with the help of Julie’s friend Lea.

Her Sassy by Savannah company often appears on Chrisley Knows Best episodes, and was named using the same nickname her brother created for her, hence the word Sassy. In 2019, she also launched a second line called Rampage.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for Rampage

