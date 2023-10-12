Savannah Chrisley has given an update on the upcoming Chrisley show, which will follow the family after Todd and Julie’s prison sentence.

Chrisley Knows Best wrapped up after only eight episodes in March 2023 in the wake of Julie and Todd Chrisley‘s prison terms. The couple was handed a combined 19-year prison sentence, which they began in January.

Savannah Chrisley has been holding down the fort during her parents’ absence; from the family real estate business to becoming Grayson and Chloe’s legal guardian. The 26-year-old has also been navigating the dating scene while caring for two teens, which has received its fair share of backlash.

The new Chrisley family dynamics will be playing out on screen but there has been no further update since it was first announced in August – until now.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Networks are ‘fighting for’ new Chrisley family show, says Savannah

On the latest episode of Unlocked With Savannah Chrisley, the USA Network star divulged new deets about the upcoming series.

The release date is currently unconfirmed but Savannah claims that discussions are currently underway to decide which network and platform will distribute it.

“We’ve had a bunch of meetings with a bunch of different streamers and networks,” she said. “And a lot of people are interested.”

Savannah’s statements shut down the rumor that the Chrisleys are no longer a favorite TV family.

“For the whole narrative that no production company will sign on, no network will pick it up – that is a lie,” she added. “That is just people wanting the show to fail.”

The TV industry has been relying on reality TV and unscripted shows as Hollywood was at a standstill due to writers’ strikes. This means the Chrisley show could premiere sooner than expected, provided a contract is signed quickly.

“We could potentially sign with a network this month and be on TV within six months,” she said.

The untitled project will document the new normal for the family after their parents were found guilty of bank and tax fraud offenses. Todd is currently serving 12 years at the Federal Prison Camp Pensacola in Florida, while Julie is located in the Federal Medical Center Lexington in Kentucky.

From the producers of Netflix’s Queer Eye, it will star Chase, Savannah, Grayson, and Nanny Faye.

Savannah revealed that the series will touch on her business opportunities, their dating lives, and the fight for Todd and Julie’s freedom.

Photo by Terry Wyatt/Getty Images for The Kevin Carter Foundation

Savannah issues apology for being ‘tough’ on Tom Sandoval

The TV star was put to the ultimate physical and mental test on Special Forces season 2 alongside several other fellow reality celebs, including The Bachelorette’s Tyler Cameron, and Vanderpump Rules’ Tom Sandoval.

Since Scandoval broke out, Tom has been attempting to rebuild his reputation through his ironically-named podcast, Everybody Loves Tom, and his appearances on Special Forces and Masked Singer.

It’s no secret that Sandoval has been bombarded by hate and Savannah also admitted to being “harsh” on her co-star.

“I could’ve been a little bit more grace-filled with him on that and maybe not been so tough on him,” she confessed. “So for that, I apologize Tom.”