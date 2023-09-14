Appearing on Nick Viall’s The Viall Files podcast, reality star Savannah Chrisley revealed some “juicy” details about her love life in September 2023. Nick and Savannah delved into her current relationship with Robert Shiver.

After Savannah Chrisley‘s parents, Todd and Julie Chrisley reported to prison in January 2023, she became the carer of her 10-year-old sister and 17-year-old brother. Speaking on the Viall Files, Savannah explained that she is “mom and dad 24/7.” However, it appears that she has managed to find time to still date as she navigates life without her mom and dad around.

Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Is Savannah Chrisley dating in 2023?

After Savannah Chrisley’s engagement to Nick Kerdiles was called off in 2020, fans have been curious to know more about the former Chrisley Knows Best star’s love life.

Now, Savannah is lifting the lid on her romantic world as a guest star on Nick Viall’s podcast.

Nick Viall said on his podcast episode, Going Deeper with Savannah Chrisley, that he wanted to break the “juicy” news about who she is dating in 2023.

Savannah said: “…for the first time in my life I’m not dating an athlete. This is like a normal person.”

Who is Robert Shiver?

Robert Shiver, 38, is a former Auburn University and NFL football player who hails from Thomasville, Georgia.

He had been in the news before Savannah confirmed the two were dating as he was allegedly a victim of a murder plot at the hands of his wife, Lindsay Shiver, 36.

During the Viall Files podcast (E639), it is explained that the Shivers were “college sweethearts who had three kids together.”

However, FOX5 Atlanta reports: “Robert Shiver filed for divorce on April 5 on grounds of ‘adulterous conduct’.”

“Lindsay was arrested in the Bahamas for allegedly conspiring with two other men to kill her husband. Lindsay, and two male co-defendants, were charged with murder conspiracy,” an August 3 report from NBC News reads.

The Daily Mail detailed on August 31 that Linsday: “…was later released on $100,000 bail but is now barred from leaving Nassau,” in the Bahamas.

Savannah says Robert ‘is a normal person’

Former USA Network star Savannah describes Robert as a “sweet person” and tells of their relationship: “We’re friends getting to know each other.”

Speaking on The Viall files, Savannah explained that Robert is in the process of getting divorced.

The twenty-eight-year-old added that she “slid into the DMs” and “met” Robert on Instagram.

The star’s “fling” is on Instagram at @shiverg but his account is set to private.

When asked how long she had been “talking” to Robert, Savannah said the relationship is “very, very new.”

After sharing a snippet of her podcast appearance on her Instagram page, trolls took to the comments section to have their say on Savannah’s dating life.

One wrote: “Robert Shiver isn’t even divorced yet…that’s classy.”

Another asked “where they’d been,” commenting: “I thought she was engaged…”