Savannah Chrisley was engaged to be married to Nic Kerdiles. She’s now opened up about how she cried in the car after the split but revealed they dated for several years before calling things off properly.

During Savannah’s Unlocked podcast, she admitted that her guest and musician Shaylen’s song What If I Don’t “hit home” for her and was on repeat during her split from her last relationship.

Since the podcast episode came out, Chrisley Knows Best fans have been searching high and low on who Savannah was engaged to, as well as whether she has a husband or boyfriend in 2023.

Savannah Chrisley was engaged once

Savannah was engaged to Nic Kerdiles in 2019 until they called off their engagement in September 2020. They continued to date for three years but then ended up officially calling time on their relationship.

“We made [the decision] together,” the Georgia native said during a June 2020 episode of the Chrisley Confessions podcast. “We both realized things moved way too fast and we needed to go back to dating.”

Savannah added: “I just knew we had to work on things on a different level. We had to dig deeper and it’s hard.” Speaking to ET Online in August 2021, Savannah said when she gets married she wants it to be for life.

Chrisley Knows Best star ‘cried in car’ after split

Savannah revealed she had What if I Don’t on repeat while she “sobbed her eyes out” in the car following the breakup. She described Shaylan’s song as “so relatable” and her “favorite” before explaining her break-up, and said:

I just remember playing on Spotify’s New Music Friday, and your song came on, I just remember crying in my car. Ending a relationship with someone and knowing it’s the right thing, but then like, what if I don’t ever get over you?

Earlier in the episode, Savannah explained: “My ex-fiance and I got engaged after a year of dating and then we called it off but kept dating for three years after […]. We did this whole toxic back and forth, date, break-up.

“But still, either you’re sleeping together or talking, whatever.” Savannah previously confessed that she had chosen to keep that part of her life more private, but is now being open about her last relationship.

She doesn’t have a boyfriend in 2023

Savannah is currently single. Savannah’s father Todd Chrisley jokily told ET Online he would only pay for her wedding “once” and added his daughter was “devastated” to tell them the wedding with Nic had been called off.

She said she wants zero doubt when she walks down the aisle and, if her father’s only paying for one wedding, she joked she would be “making the most of it.” For a while, fans have asked if Savannah is still dating Nic.

However, she confirmed her relationship with her ex-fiance is over on Unlocked. She revealed that the older she gets, she doesn’t “need them to have six-pack abs” but that willingness to communicate “turns her on.”

