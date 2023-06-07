Savannah Chrisley has taken to Instagram to reveal the before and after of her facial rejuvenation, as well as botox and lip filler.

The Chrisley Knows Best star rose to fame when the show began in 2014, as fans of the family and show have seen her grow up in front of their very eyes.

We take a look at the before and after pics of Savannah Chrisley‘s recent botox and lip filler.

Savannah Chrisley shows off facial rejuvenation

Taking to her Instagram story, Savannah shared a before and after pic from the Medical Spa, Pam Chaney Aesthetics and Wellness, which performed her cosmetic procedures. In the caption, they wrote:

“Facial rejuvenation on this beauty! We used Radiesse which is a bio stimulator for cheek and jawline contouring, we also did tox and lip filler!”

Taking to the comments, the 25-year-old wrote: “The BEST!!!”

One user commented: “She has such beautiful skin!” while another simply wrote: “gorgeous.”

The Chrisleys are open about their procedures

The Growing Up Chrisley star has previously admitted to having a nose job. In an Instagram Q&A, one follower asked: “Why did you get implants?”

“Girl … come on now … God and too much food gave me these boobs, No implants, now nose job? Yes, that did happen in case you were wondering,” she confirmed.

Dad Todd Chrisley has been open about his botox, and a few months ago, son Chase Chrisley and his fiance Emmy took to Instagram to document their journey to the clinic.

Emmy opted for lip filler, while Chase hinted at getting Botox as he said in a story at the time: “Emmy got all her stuff done, my forehead is about to not move.”

The 25-year-old has her own beauty brand

As well as looking good herself, Savannah also sells a range of beauty products in her business, Sassy by Savannah, including skincare, makeup, and fragrance.

Explaining why she created her brand, on the website, Savannah wrote: “I developed a beauty brand because I have always been a lover of ALL things beauty.

I have also been passionate about the cause of empowering young girls to become strong, confident, and beautiful in their own right.”