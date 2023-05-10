Savannah Chrisley has opened up about dating country singer Nate Smith on a recent episode of her Unlocked Podcast, after months of speculation.

The Chrisley Knows Best star has been open with her dating life in the past, however, in recent months she’s been private in the matter, despite teasing someone she was dating had ‘met Chloe and Grayson.’

We take a look at what Savannah Chrisley had to say about the romance, and where the two stand now.

Savannah Chrisley opens up about ‘dating’ Nate Smith

After months of speculation, Todd Chrisley‘s daughter recently confirmed she was in fact recently dating country singer Nate Smith.

Speaking on the ‘Coming in Hot’ episode of her podcast the 25-year-old said: “A fair share of people caught onto it.”

“When he came onto my podcast we had been talking, hanging out, and then we just kept going. It was such a great experience, I have literally nothing to say about him other than having so much respect for him,” she revealed.

Nate’s music career is ‘taking off’ at the moment, and Savannah said that there’s no one who deserves the success more. However, she revealed that it’s so hard for anyone to understand the level of trauma in her life right now.

The star went on to explain that Nate needs someone who’s going to be able to go to his events and tours and enjoy them with him, and there’s no way for her to do that without leaving the kids, Chloe, and Grayson Chrisley.

All in all, she summed it up as: “Right person, terrible timing.”

Nate featured on the Unlocked Podcast in January

Nate made an appearance on Savannah’s podcast back in January, as the country singer revealed he’d ‘seen Savannah’s show.’

The Whiskey On You singer was the first artist the Growing Up Chrisley star had on her podcast which he said he was “honored” about, and it looks like the recording went even better than expected.

It seems like some viewers should be detectives as one wrote:

“Okay.. am I the only one who caught the sweet smiles and meaningful moments between these two?? They have such great chemistry! I hope they test the waters and date.. I love them together!”

The star revealed she’s ‘cordial’ with ex Nic

As she was opening up on her most recent podcast, Savannah revealed that she is now in contact with her ex-boyfriend Nic Kerdiles as the two both work in Nashville in real estate.

She admitted that the relationship was “very up and down,” but they are now cordial as they end up working on deals together.

Savannah and Nic announced their split in September 2020, after getting engaged in April 2019. In an Instagram post at the time, Savannah wrote:

“Nic and I have decided to call it quits. There’s no hatred between the two of us…and in all honesty…that makes saying goodbye even harder. We have nothing but love, respect, and admiration for one another but it’s time for us to move forward individually.”