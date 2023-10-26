Savannah Chrisley’s podcast involved Jason Wahler from Laguna Beach. The latest episode, which she described as “like therapy,” saw them discuss negative criticism of themselves. She remembers Kendall Jenner’s clever hack for dealing with self-talk that doesn’t serve us and our thoughts.

Chrisley Knows Best star, Savannah Chrisley, has spoken out about a key celebrity interview on her podcast, Unlocked. She recalls how Kendall Jenner spoke to Dr. Aman about a technique she uses when she becomes self-critical. Jason Wahler of Laguna Beach is particularly impressed with the advice.

Photo by FOX via Getty Images

Savannah talks to Laguna Beach’s Jason

Savannah Chrisley sat down with Jason Wahler from Laguna Beach for her Unlocked podcast. Savannah and Jason focus on a passionate discourse about mental health and not succumbing to addiction.

She recalls how addiction affected her family and involved taking trips with her dad, Todd Chrisley, to rescue her eldest brother at 2am. Savannah admits it “worries her” that she’s “predisposed” to addiction.

The reality star also speaks of how she wakes up every morning and drinks a Dr. Pepper and admits that the caffeine gives her the same feeling that Jason describes as addiction.

She recalls Kendall’s inspiring advice

Savannah recalls the interview Kendall did with Dr. Amen, who has featured on The Kardashians. The podcast host says, “She [Kendall] said she was speaking with her therapist.”

“Her therapist was like, ‘Would you say all those things to the little girl you?’ She sat there, and her therapist was like, ‘I want you to find a photo of you as a kid,'” Savannah adds.

She continues: “‘I want you to put it up on your mirror. Every time you think of saying something negative to yourself, say it to her. And Kendall was like, ‘I can’t do that.'”

Laguna Beach’s Jason uses the same method

Jason Wahler from Laguna Beach revealed he uses the same method as Kendall. He said that “God is his witness” and told Savannah that he had a picture of himself in fifth grade on his mirror.

He also has a picture on his mirror of a time when he went through difficult times. Jason said, “I also flipped the script. When I first got sober, I had a photo of my favorite mugshot.”

The Laguna Beach star kept 8×10 mugshot in his toothbrush drawer as a reminder. “It was like a reminder of what I didn’t want to go back to.” Savannah described the method as “amazing”.

If you’ve been affected by this story you can contact American Addiction Centers on (877) 686-7688 or Talk To Frank on 0300 123 6600 in the UK.